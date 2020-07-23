Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys Offer Rising 2023 Star

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. are continuing their trend of extending offers out to 2023 prospects, this time in Calvert, TX. MJ Thomas, a guard out of Calvert (TX) High School took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the offer.

According to Thomas' Twitter account, Oklahoma State is his first offer.

Thomas is entering his sophomore year this season for Calvert High School, a 1A school in small-town Texas nearly two hours Northeast of Austin, TX.

Thomas is proof that you don't need to play for a big-time high school or prep program to be noticed. Checking in at 6-5, 180-pounds, Thomas had a monster season this past year for Calvert. MJ, who plays for his father, Michael Sr., led the Trojans with 16.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He also averaged 3.9 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 steals per game. Absolutely insane numbers for any prospect, especially a freshman.

Even though he was one of the youngest guys on the court at all times, Thomas was certainly one of the best players on the court at all times.

The story of MJ, short for Michael Jr., playing for his father at Calvert is actually a really cool one. Michael, MJ's father, actually played for his dad, Henry, at Calvert back in the mid-90s. So he's a third generation Trojan.

With Thomas being in Stillwater for games a few years ago when he was in middle school and now picking up his first offer from Oklahoma State, I'd definitely keep an eye on his recruiting process. Boynton and Co. have proved time and time again that getting in on a kid early and sticking with him throughout the entire process will usually end with a commitment.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chuba Hubbard's Twitter Account No Longer Up After He Calls for District Attorney to Resign

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard now wants Oklahoma County DA to resign

Robert Allen

by

deputydan

Miller is Still Target Although Pressure to Recruit Running Backs in 2022 is Lessened

Tyler Lee running back Jamarion Miller is a strong prospect in the class of 2022

Robert Allen

Cowboys Hit the Turf for Walk Thrus while Still Battling Positive Tests - Will There Be A Season?

Oklahoma State was back on the field with a football, coaches, and players for the first time since March 12.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Makes the Cut for Four-Star Florida Forward

Oklahoma State is among the eight schools to make the cut to land four-star Florida forward Michael James

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Hoops Release 2020-21 Roster

A few weeks after the team arrived on campus, the Oklahoma State basketball program released an updated official roster for the upcoming 2020-21 season

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Class of 2023 Top Running Back Rueben Owens Likes the Attention

El Campo, Texas Class of 2023 running back Rueben Owens gets a lot of attention.

Robert Allen

Hubbard Responds from Monday Twitter Medley and Big 12's Bowlsby Acknowledges Players are More Activists Than Ever

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is back on Twitter and Bob Bowlsby of the Big 12 talks athletes as activists.

Robert Allen

Harvell-Peel Named to Preseason Nagurski Watch List

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel was once again named to a preseason watch list, this time being the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Zach Lancaster

Watch: Cowboy Hoops' Back on the Court

Oklahoma State posted photos and videos of the Pokes back on the court and in the weight room for the first time in nearly five months

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Hoops Extend Trio of Offers

Over the past few days, Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State basketball have extended a trio of offers to prospects in the next three recruiting classes

Zach Lancaster