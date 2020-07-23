Cowboys Offer Rising 2023 Star

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. are continuing their trend of extending offers out to 2023 prospects, this time in Calvert, TX. MJ Thomas, a guard out of Calvert (TX) High School took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the offer.

According to Thomas' Twitter account, Oklahoma State is his first offer.

Thomas is entering his sophomore year this season for Calvert High School, a 1A school in small-town Texas nearly two hours Northeast of Austin, TX.

Thomas is proof that you don't need to play for a big-time high school or prep program to be noticed. Checking in at 6-5, 180-pounds, Thomas had a monster season this past year for Calvert. MJ, who plays for his father, Michael Sr., led the Trojans with 16.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He also averaged 3.9 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 steals per game. Absolutely insane numbers for any prospect, especially a freshman.

Even though he was one of the youngest guys on the court at all times, Thomas was certainly one of the best players on the court at all times.

The story of MJ, short for Michael Jr., playing for his father at Calvert is actually a really cool one. Michael, MJ's father, actually played for his dad, Henry, at Calvert back in the mid-90s. So he's a third generation Trojan.

With Thomas being in Stillwater for games a few years ago when he was in middle school and now picking up his first offer from Oklahoma State, I'd definitely keep an eye on his recruiting process. Boynton and Co. have proved time and time again that getting in on a kid early and sticking with him throughout the entire process will usually end with a commitment.