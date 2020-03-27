Mythical March Madness: Sweet 16 from Lawrence

Publisher's Note: This is our go at Mythical March Madness. The tournament and results are determined using all-time odds for each seed in the tournament for each round of advancement. The roll of dice with rolls of six or below representing the higher-seeded team and rolls of seven or greater representing the lower-seeded team determine results. If the game is written up as close, then the roll of the dice went to the eighth, ninth, or tenth roll. If it is written up as a blowout, then it was decided early.

We’re on to the Sweet 16 in the Kansas Regional in historic Allen Fieldhouse and there were two exciting games. First on the docket is No. 1 seed, and host, Kansas taking on Arizona.

No. 1 Kansas 81 – No. 5 Arizona 64

For the third-straight game in a row, the Kansas Jayhawks dominated from start to finish. However, it wasn’t one of the usual few for the Jayhawks that led the. Instead, it was senior guard Isaiah Moss, a transfer from Iowa who went off for a season-high 29 points. Bill Self also got great play out of Udoka Azubuike who posted 19 points and 13 rebounds.

As for Arizona, freshman guard Josh Green led the way with 16 points, four assists and two steals.

No. 3 Florida State 84 – No. 7 Auburn 61

Another blowout game in the Sweet 16 in Lawrence as the No. 3 seed Florida State rolled to an 84-61 win over No. 7 Auburn.

Guard Devin Vassell led the way for the Seminoles as he posted 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Former Oklahoma State head coach Leonard Hamilton also got excellent play out of guard M.J Walker who posted 17 points and four rebounds.

It’s down to the final game in the Kansas Regional in Lawrence as No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 3 Florida State on April 4.