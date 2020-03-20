Mythical March Madness: Second Half of Friday's Games from Lawrence

Publisher's Note: This is our go at Mythical March Madness. The tournament and results are determined using all-time odds for each seed in the tournament for each round of advancement. The roll of dice with rolls of six or below representing the higher-seeded team and rolls of seven or greater representing the lower-seeded team determine results. If the game is written up as close, then the roll of the dice went to the eighth, ninth, or tenth roll. If it is written up as a blowout, then it was decided early.

I’ve got the left side of the bracket, so we’re going to be starting off with our Kansas Regional at the Allen Fieldhouse. We’re taking a look at the second half of the Kansas Regional and starting off with Wisconsin vs. OU.

No. 6 Wisconsin 81 – No. 11 Oklahoma 64

This game started out closer than it ended as Wisconsin rolled to an 81-64 win over OU. The Sooners made it close at halftime as the Badgers went into the locker room with a 41-34 lead, but the brighter shade of red really started cooking in the second half.

It was junior guard Brad Davison that led the way for the Badgers as he posted his second-highest point total of the season with 26 points. He also went a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line, a season-high in makes and attempts.

As for the Sooners, it was freshman guard De’Vion Harmon who led the way scoring his second-highest point total of the season. He posted 17 points, nine of which came from beyond the 3-point line. He also dished out three assists and had two steals.

No. 3 Florida State 81 – No. 14 Hofstra 69

Former Oklahoma State head coach Leonard Hamilton picked up a first-round win against No. 14 Hofstra, but it wasn’t without a fight. Hofstra, who finished the regular season 26-8, was led by senior guard Desure Buie. Buie scored 18-second half points to get the game with four-points with three minutes to go, but Florida State was just too strong.

Sophomore guard Devin Vassell had an excellent game as he posted 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high four steals.

No. 7 Auburn 79 – SFA 61

Stephen F. Austin was once the darlings of college basketball as they knocked off No. 5 seed VCU in 2014 as the No. 12 season, as well as No. 3 West Virginia as the No. 14 seed in 2016 before losing a 76-75 heartbreaker to Notre Dame in the second round.

Fast forward to the 2019-20 season and the Bruce Pearl led Auburn team was just too much for Mike Boynton’s former team as the Tigers rolled to an easy 79-61 win over the Lumberjacks. Auburn’s leading scorer on the year, Samir Doughty, led the way against the Lumberjacks with 23 points and six assists.

No. 2 Louisville 71 – N. Kentucky 56

This in-state match up was a fun one to watch, but the higher-seeded Louisville pulled away midway through the second half to a 71-56 win.

Junior forward Jordan Nwora was as impressive as he’s been all season long as he posted 21 points on 50% shooting from the floor. They also had great play out of grad transfer Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble, who posted 12 points and four assists.

For the second round of action on Sunday, No. 3 Florida State takes on No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 2 Louisville takes on No. 7 Auburn