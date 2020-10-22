SI.com
Pokes Report
Cowgirls Hoops Natasha Mack Named Preseason All-Big 12

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated with the Big 12 and the Oklahoma State University Athletic Media Relations Office.)

IRVING, Texas – Oklahoma State's was one of 10 players named to the preseason All-Big 12 women's basketball team it was announced today by the league office.

A native of Lufkin, Texas, Mack was one of six players chosen unanimously by the league's head coaches.

Mack is coming off a breakout performance a year ago that saw her garner second-team all-league honors on her way to being named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. The senior forward was also named to the league's all-defensive team.

Mack also appeared on the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team and was named to the all-tournament team at the Paradise Jam.

During her first season in Stillwater, Mack was the Big 12's fifth-leading scorer at 17.6 points per outing and pulled a league-best 12.5 rebounds per contest. Additionally, she ranked third among league players in field-goal percentage at 51.6 percent, was second with her 3.6 blocked shots per game and was seventh with her 1.9 steals per contest.

Nationally, Mack ranked third in both rebounds per game and blocked shots per outing. Her 19 double-doubles ranked seventh in the country.

Mack did not take long to add her name to the Cowgirl record book, requiring just 21 games to break the school's single-season blocked shots mark, finishing the year with 96.

The first week of January saw her tabbed as the Big 12 Player of the Week, the USBWA National Player of the Week and appear on the NCAA.com's Starting Five. She earned the distinction after becoming just the second player nationally since 1999-2000 to record 25-plus points, 20-plus rebounds and nine blocks in a game. She did so against Kansas, finishing with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine blocks.

On Dec. 20, Mack grabbed a school-record 23 rebounds in OSU's win over Oral Roberts.

Basketball

