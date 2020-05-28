NCAA Pushes Recruiting Deadline Back, Basketball Evaluation Period Affected

STILLWATER -- The NCAA has once again pushed back the deadline for in-person recruiting across the landscape of college sports. While this affects every sport and its respective recruiting evaluation periods, basketball is taking a very large blow.

The original deadline was set for May 31, but was pushed back to June 30. The new deadline has been moved back once again, this time to July 31.

The months of April, May, June and July are crucial for college basketball as they mark the spring/summer AAU circuits, including Nike's EYBL and Peach Jam, which have already had to cancel the first month of events.

Instead, coaches have had to resort to virtual visits, which, in a way, still work for the upcoming 2021 class as Mike Boynton and Co. have had a chance to evaluate and build relationships with.

But for a guy who's prided himself, and rightfully so, on recruiting and recruiting well, Boynton has to be going crazy having to wait another month to get back out onto the road. But the biggest problem isn't the fact that Boynton can't be out there building relationships with high school players and coaches, it's the fact that the entire coaching staff can't be out on the road, or even from the friendly confines of GIA, evaluating the 2022 and 2023 classes.

I don't think they'll have any trouble building relationships from either a virtual standpoint, or from when they'll be able to bring prospects in and/or hit the recruiting trails.

Another problem in not being able to evaluate these kids is how the coaching staff is having to rely on old game tape. We all know just how quickly a recruit can take a step up in his game, but without an AAU circuit or evaluation period and new game film, there's going to be a mad rush across the country for college coaches to evaluate/recruit/commit the 2022 class once everything opens back up.