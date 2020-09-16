SI.com
Pokes Report
College Basketball to Start on November 25, Meaning Changes to Oklahoma State Schedule

Zach Lancaster

College basketball fans rejoice as we have an official start date to the 2020 season: November 25.

Several reporters, including SI's Pat Forde, have been tweeting out the potential start date with NCAA.com's Andy Katz confirming the news.

Oklahoma State basketball announced on Twitter Mike Boynton will be meeting with the media shortly to discuss the start to the season.

The NCAA will be releasing more information and quotes on the new start date, but they did announce the basics:

  • Nov. 25: start date
  • Oct. 14: start of practice
  • Maximum No. of games: 27 (reduced by 4)
  • Minimum No. of games: 13
  • No scrimmages/exhibitions
  • Recommendation for minimum 4 non-conference games

The original start date to the 2020 season was Nov. 10 with Oklahoma State playing host to Green Bay. They were also scheduled to play North Texas in Dallas/Fort Worth area in the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase on Nov. 13 and then host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 15.

They were also scheduled to play in the Charleston Classic Nov. 19-22, which is now looking like it will be played in a bubble environment in Orlando, FL. The date for the classic is still unknown.

While it's not a requirement, the recommendation of four non-conference games played is going to be interesting. Oklahoma State's scheduled to play nine non-conference games, the Charleston Classic not included, with games against Oral Roberts, Oakland, Virginia Tech and UCO in Stillwater, Wichita State in Wichita and Marquette in Milwaukee, WI for the Big 12/Big East Battle. They're also scheduled to face an SEC team in January in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Oklahoma State has an exciting team going into the 2020-21 season. The team's led by junior point guard Isaac Likekele and Boynton and Co. return an talented group of sophomores that include Avery Anderson, Chris Harris, Kalib Boone and Keylan Boone.

Boynton and Co. also signed a top-5 recruiting class in the country that's headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect in the class: Cade Cunningham. He's joined by the No. 1 overall prospect out of Canada in Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, four-star guards Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams, athletic stretch forward Montreal Pena and transfers Ferron Flavors Jr., Bryce Williams and Bernard Kouma.

Basketball

