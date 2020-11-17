SI.com
Pokes Report
Formal Announcement of Football/Hoops Doubleheader on Saturday, Nov. 28

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University Athletic Media Relations and was written by Stephen Howard.)

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State basketball team will host SWAC preseason favorite Texas Southern for its home opener on Nov. 28 as a part of a basketball/football double-header in Stillwater.

Tipoff time and TV information for the basketball game will be released once the kickoff time for the football game against Texas Tech is determined.

The home opener against Texas Southern completes the 2020-21 Cowboy basketball schedule. OSU will open the season at UT Arlington on Nov. 25 in a homecoming for CBS Preseason National Newcomer of the Year Cade Cunningham and All-Big 12 junior Isaac Likekele.

Mike Boynton on Appeal of the NCAA Penalty
When last seen, Isaac Likekele was leading Oklahoma State to a Big 12 Tournament win over Iowa State. USA TODAY Sports Images

This will be the third meeting between OSU and Texas Southern, who last made the trip to GIA in 2006 in an 86-65 Cowboy victory. The only other meeting came in a 79-77 OSU win in GIA in 1989.

Led by former LSU and North Texas head coach, Johnny Jones, the Tigers are the preseason favorites in the SWAC after posting a 12-6 league record a year ago.

A trio of Texas Southern players earned Preseason All-SWAC honors in Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins and Chris Baldwin. Former Cowboy Michael Weathers is also a member of the Texas Southern roster.

With the 2020-21 schedule complete, OSU is slated to play 16 games against squads ranked 54 or better in the year’s first KenPom rankings. Five Big 12 squads are ranked inside KenPom’s top-9, and the Cowboys will have a key non-conference showdown at No. 34 Marquette on Dec. 1.

Head coach Mike Boynton has brought in back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes to GIA, including this a 2020 class ranked No. 4 by Rivals. On top of Cunningham, the class also includes ESPN Top-100 guard Rondel Walker, who teamed up with Cunningham and fellow Arlington native Montreal Pena on the Texas Titans AAU squad, as well as two-time Canadian national player of the year Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe.

The newcomers join a core of sophomores that arrived in Stillwater with a top-25 class ranking of their own. Kalib and Keylan Boone are expected to step into larger roles for the Cowboys, as are Avery Anderson III and Chris Harris Jr.

Ticket information and arena safety protocols will be released to the public this week.

Basketball

