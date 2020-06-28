Pokes Report
Cowboy's Incoming Freshman On Campus And Reporting To Boynton And Co.

Marshall Levenson

About one week ago, Oklahoma State got the answer to the very anticipated decision of Cade Cunningham and the rest of the 2020 signees along returning players following the NCAA sanctions.

Cunningham along with all signees stayed strong in their commitments along with all of two current roster players.

This evening, their enrollments have become official, as Cade Cunningham announced via Instagram that he is on campus and has reported to the basketball program.

Shortly after, signee Donovan Williams tweeted out that he also made it to his new home in Stillwater.

The NCAA announced a July 15 date for teams to start on-campus voluntary workouts, so the coaching staff wanted to get the guys on campus two weeks before the start due to coronavirus precautions, same as Cowboy football did at the start of June.

If on the off chance a player is tested positive for the virus, there is plenty of time for a 14 day quarantine period, meaning they would be able to start on time with the rest of the team.

It is expected that the rest of the signees and players will be sending out similar tweets and posts to announce they have made it to campus.

Head coach Mike Boynton gave a quote last week on what it means that the players remained committed and never wavered.

“I don’t know if it’s unfair to say it’s more significant, partly because there’s a lot of opportunity right now for these guys to be pulled in different directions and then any sign of negativity or things not being as comfortable, usually causes most people to look in another direction for that help,” said coach Boynton. “But what I say this is as significant as it is for our program, I think it says so much more about these kids individually, about what they are at their core, which are guys who want to be committed to something bigger than themselves.

Although the players are just now reporting, some of them have worked out together on the side, including freshman Cade Cunningham and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe working with junior Isaac Likekele.

“We haven’t been able to come to school on time when we were supposed to, so getting to start early with MA [Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe] and working out with Isaac [Likekele] and everybody, I think that’s been super big for us just getting a togetherness," Cunningham said.

During the next two weeks until workouts begin, players will be tested for the virus as well as being integrated into their campus living and getting adjusted to their new lifestyles.

All incoming and returning players as well as coaching staff and personnel will be on campus and reported in the coming days and hopefully, the sports at Oklahoma State can quickly reach a level of normalcy in hopes for a full and prosperous upcoming season. 

Comments

Basketball

