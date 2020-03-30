Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Lands Cal Baptist Grad Transfer

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State officially has one spot remaining in the 2020 class after the addition of Ferron Flavors Jr., a grad transfer from Cal Baptist.

Flavors took to Twitter Monday afternoon to make the announcement.

"First, I want to say I hope everyone is staying safe during this crazy time and may God be with you and your family. Secondly, I would like to say thank you God for blessing me and putting me in this position to choose where I can play the game I love! Also, I would like to thank Coach Croy and CBU for giving me a home to expand on my game but most importantly my faith. Next, I would like to thank all the wonderful institutions that recruiting me during this process, I wish you all nothing but the best! With that being said  I will be committing to Oklahoma State University to play for Coach Boynton in Stillwater next season! Let's Work! Go Pokes!"

Flavors, a 6-3, 160-poind guard out of Federal Way, WA, chose the Pokes over Detroit, Xavier, Wake Forest and Washington State.

Oklahoma State will be the fourth school for Flavors as he started out at South Mountain (Arizona) Community College before transferring and playing just one season at Fairfield University in Connecticut before transferring to Cal Baptist. Once at CBU, Flavors redshirted his first year and had a solid season this past year averaging 13.5 points a game on 42% shooting from the field. He also so 44% from 3-point range, a skill set Mike Boynton and Co. will need with the loss of Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa.

Flavors add to an already impressive class as he joins the No. 1 player in the country in Cade Cunningham, top 100 players in Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker, and talented three-star forward out of the DFW area in Montreal Pena.

With the addition of Flavors, Boynton and Co. are now down to one remaining spot in the 2020 class.

Basketball

