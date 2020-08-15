Cowboy Basketball Announces First Team All-Decade

STILLWATER --After a week of fan voting on social media, Oklahoma State basketball has announced its first and second team All-Decade teams.

Earlier this week, Cowboy basketball introduced its All-Decade Team voting on Monday and included four players from each position from throughout the decade.

The first team is a who's who of Cowboy basketball from the past 10 years.

Oklahoma State First-Team All-Decade:

G: Marcus Smart

G: Phil Forte

G: Markel Brown

F: Le'Bryan Nash

F: Michael Cobbins

Oklahoma State Second-Team All-Decade:

G: Jawun Evans

G: Keiton Page

G: Jeffrey Carroll

F: Cam McGriff

C: Mitch Solomon

Looking at the First-Team, I don't think you could argue with anyone of the selections.

Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart received 70% of the fan votes and rightfully so.

During his two seasons in Stillwater, Smart was a two-time All-American and was voted as the 2013 Big 12 Player and Freshman of the Year. He started 32 of 33 games his freshman season and averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

Fast forward to his sophomore season and he averaged 18.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Smart was the 6th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics and is currently one of the top guards in the league.

Phil Forte

Phil Forte dominated the guards he went up against as he received 64% of the votes.

During his time in Stillwater, he knocked down a school-record 329 career three’s. He’s still sixth all-time with 1,729 career points and his 88.3% career mark from the free throw like is still second all-time.

Following his senior season, Forte was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention, a third-team All-Big 12 selection his junior season and was the named the first-ever Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year as a sophomore.

Markel Brown

Markel Brown received 74% of the votes this past week for the three spot and it's easy to see why.

Brown finished his Oklahoma State career as one of the best to ever lace em up in Gallagher-Iba Arena. He's still ninth leading scorer in program history with 1,655 career points and No. 8 in career blocks with 113. During his time in Stillwater, Brown was a two-time All-Big 12 selection and was the 44th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's currently playing for Hapoel Eilat in the Israeli Premier League.

Le'Bryan Nash

Le'Bryan Nash received nearly 71% of the votes this past week.

Nash is still No. 4 all-time in scoring for Oklahoma State with 1,839 points and was a four-time All-Big 12 honoree. He's also No. 13 in school history in career rebounds with 639. What might be more impressive is that he ended his time at Oklahoma State averaged 14.6 points a game.

Nash is also playing in the Israeli Premier League, but plays for Maccabi Haifa.

Michael Cobbins

The fifth and final vote for First-Team was much closer than the other four. Michael Cobbins received 37% of the votes, while Mitchell Solomon received 33.3% and Marshall Moses received 27.6%.

However, Cobbins is very deserving of the First-Team selection. He earned All-Big 12 honors in 2013 and finished his career averaged 5.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He still ranks No. 17 in career rebounds in program history with 587 and No. 6 in blocks with 164.

Cobbins is currently in the NBA G League playing for Capital City Go-Go, the G League franchise for the Washington Wizards.