Oklahoma State Lands Four-Star Forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – It’s official: Oklahoma State has landed four-star wing out of Ontario, Canada Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe. With the addition of Moncrieffe to the staff, the Cowboys’ 2020 recruiting class is a consensus top-10 recruiting class.

Moncrieffe chose the Cowboys over the other two schools in his final two, Georgetown and Seton Hall. He’s also joins an already terrific class that includes the No. 1 overall prospect in the country in guard Cade Cunningham, a consensus top-100 prospect in Rondel Walker and a top-20 prospect out of Texas in Montreal Pena.

Moncrieffe is a 6-7, 195-pound small forward out of Orangeville Prep in Ontario, Canada, and checks in as the No. 114 ranked prospect in the 2020 class, the No. 24 ranked small forward and the No. 1 ranked prospect out of Ontario according to the 247Sports Composite.

While I’m not directly comparing the two, the addition of Moncrieffe goes a long way in filling the gap that’s being left by the departure of senior forward Cameron McGriff after this season. McGriff checks in at 6-7, 230 pounds and is easily one of the most physical players in the Big 12. We’ve seen just how Oklahoma State’s strength and conditioning coach Jake Manzelmann can take a player and transform his body in the offseason (I.e Kalib Boone putting on more than 30 pounds).

So, it’s easy, as well as exciting to think about what Manzelmann’s going to do with Moncrieffe who’s already close to 200 pounds.

Moncrieffe has a great presence throughout the paint. Whether he’s down on the block, or cutting to the rim, he always seems to find a way to score. He’s also got a great awareness, as well as vision to pick up the assist. While he’s going to put on some weight and muscle mass throughout the summer in Stillwater, he’s limber enough that he’s very explosive off that first step while driving and I don’t think that’ll change with the added weight.

It’s going to be an exciting summer/fall watching Mike Boynton and Co. incorporate the four talented pieces of the 2020 class into an already exciting, and what’s turning into an experienced and explosive returning roster.

