COVID-19 Sees Small Spike in Oklahoma State Athletics and in Football

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State University Athletics has released their latest information on COVID-19 testing and it reveals an uptick in activity. Last week it was the Cowgirls basketball program that reported three cases and that the program was shutting down in-person activity and had canceled their opening game of the season.

The report shows six active cases and that would include likely the Cowgirls basketball and it shows three cases in football, which Pokes Report sources tell us came in tests before last Saturday's Bedlam game and did not involve any primary players on the two-deep roster or contact tracing that costs the Cowboys a primary player.

Today, Oklahoma State basketball head coach Mike Boynton was asked if he had any suspicion that he might be without any players for the program's season opening contest at University of Texas-Arlington on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

"We have everybody good to practice today," Boynton said. "I don't anticipate missing anybody for the game."

As for Cowboy football, they play Texas Tech this Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX. After that football and other sports teams on campus will have a true bubble as the rest of the student body has gone home for the Thanksgiving holiday and will be gone until the start of the spring semester in January.

Oklahoma State football at TCU will be decided on the six-day window for television to make a choice after this weekend's games.

Below is updated COVID-19 testing data from Oklahoma State Athletic Department through November 22. Testing began June 1.



Through November 22

Total active cases – 6

Football active cases – 3

Men's Basketball active cases – 0

Women's Basketball active cases – 0

All other sports active cases – 3

Cumulative cases to date – 162 (since June 1)