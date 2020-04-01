Pokes Report
Report: Oklahoma State and Louisville to Meet in the 2020 Armed Forces Classic

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It appears that we have our first non-conference basketball game match up of the 2020-21 season for Mike Boynton and Co. According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma State is set to face Louisville in the 2020 Armed Forces Classic in North Carolina.

The game will be played Camp Lejeune, a United States Marine Corps Base Camp training facility located in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The Armed Forces Classic is an annual event played in front of military members and their families that began in 2012 and has taken place at US Military installations all over the globe such as Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Camp Humphreys in South Korea, Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler in Japan, CHAS Borinquen in Puerto Rico and Fort Bliss in Texas.

The most recent installment of the series took place at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage Alaska and saw Washington upset then No. 16 Baylor 67-64.

This is a huge honor for Oklahoma State and will be an exciting match up as the Cardinals are coming off a solid season and the Cowboys are poised to have a tough team in 2020. Boynton and Co. are bring in a top-10 nationally ranked class led by No. 1 overall prospect Cade Cunningham, and they'll be joining a talented group led by point guard Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei.

The Cowboys and Cardinals have met only four times throughout history, with Louisville leading the series 3-1. The most recent match up between the two schools coming during the 1993 NCAA tournament with the No. 5 seed Louisville getting past No. 5 Oklahoma State 78-63.

