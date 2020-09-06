Oklahoma State Offers 2021 Aussie Center

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is still looking for the first commitment of the 2021 class and Mike Boynton and Co. have headed 'down under' in search of a big man.

David Okwera, power forward/center out of Melbourne, Australia, announced the Oklahoma State offer earlier this week.

Okwera is a 6-11 power forward/center and while it's difficult to find information on him, he's received offers from Akron, Arkansas, Iona, Maryland, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon State, Portand, Utah and Wake Forest.

While at 6-11, Okwera isn't as heavy as one could be at that size, but he certainly has a frame that can support a good amount of muscle. For more than a decade, Oklahoma State's strength and conditioning coach, Jake Manzelmann, has more than proved he can take a body and completely transform it.

While he didn't make an impact on the floor for the Cowboys during his short time in Stillwater, Manzelmann transformed seven-footer Kentrevious Jones in five short months as he lost close to 60 pounds.

The same can go for adding weight. Kalib Boone showed up on campus at 170 pounds and by the end of the season, Boone had gained forty pounds and was up to 210.

This past February, Okwera helped lead Victoria to the U20 Australian Junior Championship as he averaged 12.2 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

He's a versatile forward/center and is a product of the new-aged big man. If you watch his film, he's active on the defensive end of the floor and down low on offense, but also has the ability to bring the ball up the floor and make shots from outside.