Oklahoma State's TBT Team is Stacked

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State's potential team for the seventh-annual The Basketball Tournament is absolutely loaded.

Right now, there are nine players that have been announced and all nine have played with at least one former player on this list:

Markel Brown Jeffrey Carroll Mike Cobbins Thomas Dziagwa Phil Forte Marshall Moses Le'Bryan Nash Lindy Waters Brian Williams

TBT, a 64-team, single-elimination tournament, is set to take place this summer from July 23 through August 11 with $2 million up for grabs for the winning team.

There are eight, eight-team regionals across the country: Las Vegas, NV, Wichita, KS, Columbus, OH, Florida, Jackson, TN, Charleston, WV, Washington, DC, Syracuse, NY and the championship week being played in Dayton, OH.

Those Regionals will run from July 23 to August 2, with the Championship weekend running from Aug. 6-11 with the entirety set to air on ESPN.

The application process runs from March 15-June 15 and The Stillwater Stars, Oklahoma State's TBT team, is currently eligible to play.

Their also waiting to announce at least one more player.

There is currently one other team that's eligible in the Wichita Regional with Oklahoma State and that's Team Emmett out of Dallas. The team's based on former NBA player Andre Emmett who passed this past fall and is comprised of hoopers from the Dallas area.

The Big 12 flavor on the team is former Baylor players center J'mison Morgan and Kevin Rogers and former OU guard Willie Warren.

There's also a West Virginia team, AKA Best Virginia, who's still adding players. Right now, former forward John Flowers and Kevin Jones are on the roster.

There are several other teams that are trying to get eligible for TBT and you can see that list here.

As for Oklahoma State, the addition of Waters III and Dziagwa all but eliminates their chances of returning to Oklahoma State next season should the NCAA grant winter sports seniors another year of eligibility.

The NCAA is set to vote on that measure on March 30, but it's expected that they will vote no.