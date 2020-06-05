Pokes Report
Oklahoma State to Appeal NCAA Ruling

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The NCAA handed down a harsh punishment to the Oklahoma State men's basketball team Friday morning in regards to the Notice of Allegation received last November and the Level I violation against former associate head coach Lamont Evans.

The punishment includes a postseason ban for the upcoming 2020-21 season, including the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, a reduction of three scholarships a season starting in 2020-21 and going until the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year and three years of probation.

Shortly before the release of the athletic department's official statement below, it was announced by NCAA representative Larry Parkinson, that Oklahoma State could appeal the ruling.

“The Oklahoma State University Department of Athletics will file an immediate appeal of the NCAA penalties assessed to the men’s basketball program on Friday," Oklahoma State said in an official statement. "The deadline for filing the appeal is June 20. It will be heard by the Infractions Appeal Committee, the final step in the NCAA infractions process.

"The University is stunned by the severity of the penalties and strongly disagrees with them. The penalties do not align with the facts and are unfair and unjust. The NCAA agreed with OSU that Lamont Evans acted alone and for his own personal gain. Evans was terminated by OSU on Sept. 28, 2017, within 72 hours of learning of allegations against him.

"The NCAA also agreed that OSU did not benefit in recruiting, commit a recruiting violation, did not play an ineligible player, and did not display a lack of institutional control. As the report documents, OSU cooperated throughout the process, which lasted two years. The NCAA appears to have made an arbitrary decision in the sanctions applied to the institution for the egregious actions committed by a former coach that did not result in any benefit for the University.”

Head coach Mike Boynton and athletic director Mike Holder will be meeting with the media via Zoom at 1:30 CT Friday afternoon. Pokes Report will be involved and bringing updates throughout the rest of the day.

Basketball

