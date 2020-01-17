Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys to Host No. 2 Baylor

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is set to play the second of two games this week as No. 2 Baylor comes to town this weekend. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and is being televised on ESPN2.

Oh, and if that's not enough to get you to GIA, you can get a free breakfast as well.

Over the course of the season, Baylor has easily become one of the best teams in the country. They've been ranked opponents in Villanova, Arizona, Butler, Texas Tech and they went into Lawrence a beat a higher-ranked Kansas team 67-55.

This is going to be one of Oklahoma State's toughest challenges all season long. Baylor's the last undefeated team in Big 12 play, they're riding a 13-game winning streak and their the No. 1 ranked team in the N.E.T. Rankings. However, Oklahoma State currently has the highest all-time home percentage against ranked teams in the country at 62.5 percent.

(This paragraph was provided by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

While Baylor has taken seven of the last eight meetings with Oklahoma State, the games typically come down to the wire regardless of location. Ten of the last 14 games between these two schools were decided by nine points or less, including nine two-possession ballgames and two in overtime. Despite OSU's 12-20 record last season, the Cowboys and Bears split the regular-season meetings and the games were decided by four and three points. Even when Baylor was ranked in the top-5 for both games in 2017, those meetings were decided in the final minute and by two possessions.

The Bears are led by sophomore guard Jared Butler who's averaging 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. They're also getting great play out of center Freddie Gillespie, point guard Davion Mitchell and guard MaCio Teague. Gillespie's averaging 9.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 points per game, while Mitchell's averaging 10.1 points and Teague's averaging 13.8 points per game.

The Bears enter Saturday's game averaging 73.3 points per game, while they're defense only allows 57.9 points per game. That gives them the sixth-best scoring margin in the country.

There's no doubt that this is going to be a difficult game for the Pokes. After Wednesday's game against Texas, head coach Mike Boynton said that he believed Baylor was the No. 1 team in the country and it's hard to argue with him.

If Oklahoma State comes out and plays like they did to start the season, especially in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, then this is going to be a fun game to watch. If not, then it very well could be a long afternoon in GIA.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Todd Monken Hired as Georgia Offensive Coordinator

The Oklahoma State/Todd Monken dream is over as he's been hired as the Georgia offensive coordinator.

Zach Lancaster

Five Factors in Oklahoma State's 76-64 Home Loss to Texas

We take a look at five factors, good and bad, that went into Oklahoma State's 76-64 loss loss to Texas in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cowboy Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State cowboy linebacker Kevin Henry has entered the transfer portal. He makes the fifth scholarship player to enter this season.

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

Football in Full Swing, Gundy Speaking to OFBCA, and Junior Days

Off-season conditioning has started, Mike Gundy is out speaking to high school coaches, and recruiting with Oklahoma State football.

Robert Allen

Mike Gundy and Coaches Film Room: Live Thread

We're doing a live thread of ESPN's Coaches Film Room and Mike Gundy, just like we would for an Oklahoma State game day thread.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Scholarship Numbers in Football, Can Oklahoma State Add Four More Initials?

A look at all the scholarship players on the Oklahoma State football roster

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Kasey Dunn Promoted to Offensive Coordinator

Oklahoma State receivers coach Kasey Dunn has been elevated to into the role of offensive coordinator.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Cowboys Battle Confidence, but Not Enthusiasm as Freshman Rise Up in Loss to Texas

Oklahoma State sees the Boone twins, Avery Anderson, and Chris Harris show they are getting better in loss to Texas

Robert Allen

Next Years Running Back Future Is Guaranteed, But What About After That?

With the experience and numbers coming back there is no worries about next seasons rushing attack, but what about years after?

Marshall Levenson

by

Orangeheart72

UPDATED: It's Move in Day for Cowboy Football Early Enrollees

Four-star quarterback Shane Illingworth is now on campus at Oklahoma State as it's move-in day for the 2020 early enrollees and transfers. Read more.

Zach Lancaster