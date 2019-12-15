Cowboys Hang on for Gutsy Win at Houston

In their third game without point guard Isaac Likekele, Oklahoma State was expected to struggle, and struggle mightily against Houston. But the Cowboys fought valiantly as they held off a strong Houston comeback late to win 61-55.

With the win, the Cowboys move to 8-2 on the season, and are now 4-0 on the road to start the season.

"We had a lot of things, not necessarily negative, but not going our way in the last few games," said head coach Mike Boynton on the Cowboy Radio Network. "We haven't quite responded to it the way I want us to, but we played the schedule we play to give us an opportunity to continue to grow, and you grow through some adversity. Our team did that today."

As it has been in multiple games this season for the Pokes, it was a game of two halves. The Cowboys displayed a strong defensive effort in the first half as they held Houston scoreless for the final seven minutes of the half, and just 1-of-16 shooting going into halftime.

The Pokes entered the half with a 35-19 lead, and actually held the Cougars scoreless until the 18 and a half minute mark of the season half. But Houston redshirt freshman Caleb Mills had other plans. Mills was 1-of-3 shooting and just three points in the first half, but lit up the scoreboard in the second half. He finished the game with 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field, and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

"It was just a matter of time before they made an 8-0 run, or we went cold for a stretch," said coach Boynton on the Cowboy Radio Network. "We turned it over inadvertently, and their crowd got into it. They got really good players and a terrific coach, so I was expecting that. I'm glad our guys responded and we were able to put some big shots and rebounds together at the end of the game."

It was also a second half of runs as with just over six minutes left in the game, Houston went on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 50. But the Cowboy defense, even without Likekele, was able to hold Houston to just five points in the final three and a half minutes of the game.

The Pokes were also able to hold one of Houston's best scorers, Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes to zero points on the day. He entered today's game averaging 16.9 points a game.

After two rough outings in a row, it was sophomore big man Yor Anei that led the way for the Pokes. He finished the game with 18 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, as well as 8-of-9 shooting from the free throw line. He also hauled in eight rebounds.

"We were able to kind of keep the other team out of rhythm by changing defenses, but it also kept [Anei] out of foul trouble and kept him on the court," coach Boynton said on the Cowboy Radio Network. "He made tremendous plays and reads out of the post. He did a great job, even though he didn't block a ton of shots, he changed the way they attacked. So, that just shows the affect he can have on our team."

Seniors Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff also had high-point moments as Dziagwa nailed his 200th-career 3-point shot. He finished the game with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, and 3-of-3 from beyond the 3-point arch.

As for McGriff, he tallied his seventh double-double of his career. He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and one block.

The Cowboys will be back on the court in Saturday, Dec. 21 in Tulsa as they play host to Minnesota. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.