Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Cowboys Hang on for Gutsy Win at Houston

Zach Lancaster

In their third game without point guard Isaac Likekele, Oklahoma State was expected to struggle, and struggle mightily against Houston. But the Cowboys fought valiantly as they held off a strong Houston comeback late to win 61-55.

With the win, the Cowboys move to 8-2 on the season, and are now 4-0 on the road to start the season.

"We had a lot of things, not necessarily negative, but not going our way in the last few games," said head coach Mike Boynton on the Cowboy Radio Network. "We haven't quite responded to it the way I want us to, but we played the schedule we play to give us an opportunity to continue to grow, and you grow through some adversity. Our team did that today."

As it has been in multiple games this season for the Pokes, it was a game of two halves. The Cowboys displayed a strong defensive effort in the first half as they held Houston scoreless for the final seven minutes of the half, and just 1-of-16 shooting going into halftime.

The Pokes entered the half with a 35-19 lead, and actually held the Cougars scoreless until the 18 and a half minute mark of the season half. But Houston redshirt freshman Caleb Mills had other plans. Mills was 1-of-3 shooting and just three points in the first half, but lit up the scoreboard in the second half. He finished the game with 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field, and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

"It was just a matter of time before they made an 8-0 run, or we went cold for a stretch," said coach Boynton on the Cowboy Radio Network. "We turned it over inadvertently, and their crowd got into it. They got really good players and a terrific coach, so I was expecting that. I'm glad our guys responded and we were able to put some big shots and rebounds together at the end of the game."

It was also a second half of runs as with just over six minutes left in the game, Houston went on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 50. But the Cowboy defense, even without Likekele, was able to hold Houston to just five points in the final three and a half minutes of the game.

The Pokes were also able to hold one of Houston's best scorers, Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes to zero points on the day. He entered today's game averaging 16.9 points a game.

After two rough outings in a row, it was sophomore big man Yor Anei that led the way for the Pokes. He finished the game with 18 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, as well as 8-of-9 shooting from the free throw line. He also hauled in eight rebounds.

"We were able to kind of keep the other team out of rhythm by changing defenses, but it also kept [Anei] out of foul trouble and kept him on the court," coach Boynton said on the Cowboy Radio Network. "He made tremendous plays and reads out of the post. He did a great job, even though he didn't block a ton of shots, he changed the way they attacked. So, that just shows the affect he can have on our team."

Seniors Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff also had high-point moments as Dziagwa nailed his 200th-career 3-point shot. He finished the game with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, and 3-of-3 from beyond the 3-point arch.

As for McGriff, he tallied his seventh double-double of his career. He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and one block.

The Cowboys will be back on the court in Saturday, Dec. 21 in Tulsa as they play host to Minnesota. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
NorthDFWPoke
NorthDFWPoke

Glad to find the team that left Brooklyn a few weeks back. I watched a little today. Looked like a lot of determination

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Chuba Hubbard Coming Back Next Season?

Zach Lancaster

After missing out on the Doak Walker Award, is Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard coming back for another season?

Linebackers Cobb and Merriweather will Announce Soon with Pokes in the Mix

Robert Allen

Linebacker prospects Mason Cobb of Provo, Utah and Krishon Merriweather of Garden City CC had good visits to Oklahoma State

Elijah Wright puts on Heckuva Show in State Championship Loss

Robert Allen

Vian linebacker and offensive contributor Elijah Wright was outstanding in the Class 2A State Championship Game.

Less than Two Weeks to Texas Bowl

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State is less than two weeks away from playing Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl

Chuba Hubbard Finished Eighth In the Heisman Voting

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard finished eighth in the Heisman voting. Will he return for another season?

Cowboy Basketball Notebook: Freshmen Guards Are Progressing in Absence of Likekele

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State freshman Avery Anderson and Chris Harris are getting great experience with Isaac Likekele sidelined.

Ice Or No Ice? It's A Big Deal

John Helsley

The Cowboys aren't the same without Isaac Likekele. They need him back, pronto.

Trey Reeves has played only five minutes this year but his value to the team is ‘unquantifiable’

Marshall Levenson

Trey Reeves is the backbone of the Oklahoma State basketball team but not for what he does on the court

Hubbard Misses Out on Doak Walker, but named a Walter Camp All-American

Robert Allen

Chuba Hubbard was deserving but the Doak Walker Award went to Jonathan Taylor

Exams Over, Gundy and Hubbard Back, Bowl Practice Starts

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State finished with final exams and with head coach Mike Gundy and All-American Chuba Hubbard back got to practice for the Texas Bowl