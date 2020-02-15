Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys Knock Off No. 24 Texas Tech in 73-70 Thriller

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – In a game where Oklahoma State honored the 1995 Final Four team, the current Cowboy squad played, and the crowd cheered like it was ’95. With 7:24 left in the game, senior Cameron McGriff pulled down a defensive rebound that led to an Isaac Likekele bucket on the other end that gave the Cowboys their first lead since the two-minute mark of the first half. From there, the Cowboys were feeling it and held on to beat No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70.

With the win, Oklahoma State moves to 13-12 on the season and 3-9 in conference play.

It was senior Jonathan Laurent and freshman Kalib Boone that led the way for the Pokes with 16 points apiece. Laurent hauled in seven rebounds and Boone had a career-game for the Pokes. His 16 points surpassed his high of 12 points against Texas on Jan. 15, with 12 of his points coming from the free throw line. He also hauled in four rebounds and matched a career-high with three blocks.

The Pokes also got great play by Isaac Likekele down the stretch as he scored 10 points in the second half, including going 4-of-5 from the free throw line to finish the day with 14 points.

The Cowboys out-rebounded Tech 37-22, with 15 of the Pokes’ rebounds coming on the offensive end. They also forced 15 Texas Tech turnovers, held the Red Raiders to no field goals in the final five minutes of action and the Pokes made 31-of-38 free throws compared to just 12-of-20 by Tech.

The final two minutes of action was as electric as Gallagher-Iba Arena has been in quite some time. Two made free throws by Isaac Likekele gave the Pokes the lead back, a lead that they wouldn’t give up.

The Cowboys started the game off strong as they forced a shot clock violation on Tech’s first trip down the court, started the game on an 8-0 run and hauled in seven rebounds in the first four minutes of action, four of which came on the offensive end.

The Pokes held onto that lead for the first 10 minutes of the game, but a five-minute 10-6 TTU run put the Red Raiders on top 14-13. The Cowboys would go on a near-seven-minute scoring drought before getting back on the board with two quick buckets from Isaac Likekele and Kalin Boone bringing the Pokes back to one-point 17-16. From there, it was an exciting remainder to the first half that included a one-handed alley-oop slam from Kalib Boone on the assist from Likekele.

The Cowboys would enter halftime trailing Tech 29-27 with Jonathan Laurent leading the way for the Pokes with seven points. Kalib Boone was close behind with six points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

The Cowboys would finish the first half out-rebounding Tech 18-13, with an even nine and nine coming on the offensive and defensive ends. The 29 first half points by Tech was also quite a bit less than half of the 73.5 points they score a game.

The Cowboys are back in action this coming Tuesday as they hit the road and face West Virginia in Morgantown, WV. The game is being televised on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowgirls Knock Off Preseason Number One in Alabama

Oklahoma State softball beats Alabama and gets ready for Team USA

Pokes Report Staff

95 Final Four Reunion Brings Back Memories and More Momentum for Eddie Sutton to the Hall

Former players Chianti Roberts, Bryant Reeves, and Randy Rutherford use reunion of Final Four team to push for Eddie Sutton in Hall of Fame

Robert Allen

Cowboys Drop Season Opener on the Road at Grand Canyon U.

Grand Canyon had plenty of offensive opportunities in an opening win over Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

Cowboys and Huskers Renew Old Big Eight and Later Big 12 Rivalry with Newly Scheduled Series

Oklahoma State and Nebraska have scheduled a non conference series between old conference rivals that haven't played since 2010.

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy

Cowgirls Split on the Day, Beating the Gophers and Losing to Mizzou

Oklahoma State softball split games, beating Minnesota and losing to Missouri in extra innings, on the second day of the St.Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Pokes Report Staff

Best Running Back Opportunities in Class of 2021, Not End of 2020

Oklahoma State is likely not going to add running backs to the program until the 2021 class

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy

Rattay Talks Move to Oklahoma State with In-House Interview

New Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay speaks to Oklahoma State in-house media.

Robert Allen

Rondel Walker Breaks PC West Scoring Record

Oklahoma State's 2020 signee Rondel Walker broke his second PC West school record last night in the 92-36 win over Lawton Eisenhower.

Zach Lancaster

by

TeaTownCowboy

Pierce has Seen Life Changes and Still Laughs About Truths and Myths on "Toothless in Seattle"

Former Oklahoma State forward Scott Pierce talks about the 1995 season, the Final Four, and his toothless experience.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Set to Face Red-Hot Raiders

In the second match up of the season, Oklahoma State is set to take on Texas Tech in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster