List of Oklahoma State 2021-2022 Hoops Offers

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Over the past three years, we've seen an evolution in recruiting with Mike Boynton and Co. It started in the fall of Boynton's first year as head coach with the signing of Yor Anei and Duncan Demuth, two guys not many people had heard of.

Then, in the spring signing period, he brought in Isaac Likekele, Maurice Calloo, Kentrevious Jones and Mike Cunningham. Neither Calloo or Jones, nor Cunningham or Demuth made it through one full calendar year at Oklahoma State. So, there was definitely some grumblings about how the future would shape up for Oklahoma State basketball.

But the two that stuck around, Anei and Likekele, turned out solid freshman seasons, and are off to a solid start in 2019. Albeit Likekele's out sick which is seemingly affecting everyone's play.

The 2018 signing class was ranked No. 60 in the country.

But in Boynton's next recruiting class, he signed the two best players in the state of Oklahoma, Keylan and Kalib Boone, a dynamo point guard out of Texas in Avery Anderson, a talented and physical guard out of Georgia in Marcus Watson and was able to sign Chris Harris, a four-star guard out of Texas following his decommitment from Texas A&M.

While we haven't seen Watson play, the other four have played in every game to start their freshman season and are all exceeding expectations.

The 2019 signing class was ranked No. 24 in the country.

Now, we're into Boynton's third recruiting class and it features two top-100 players in the country, five-star guard, and No. 2 overall prospect in the country Cade Cunningham, and four-star guard, No. 47 overall prospect in the country Rondel Walker.

Boynton and Co. also signed their AAU teammate, Montreal Pena, a 6-9, 200-pound power forward out of Arlington (TX) Martin. They're also after power forward JT Thor, a 6-8 power forward out of Norcross, GA that's ranked as the No. 39 overall prospect in the country.

There's no doubt that Mike Boynton is a great recruiter. The one question that people had was whether or not they could get it done on the court with the current team. Well, while grossly undermanned last season, nearly upset Texas Tech in Lubbock, a team that took Virginia to overtime in the national championship last season.

When everyone was healthy this season, they were one of the best teams in the country, and I believe that they'll get back there.

This is a coaching staff that can recruit with the best of them, and can put out a great product on the court. This is also a coaching staff that everyone needs to pray sticks around for a long time because the formula of great recruiting and a great product on the court is one that can win championships.

While we still have the late signing period left in the 2020 class, we're going to take a look at the current offers for the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Class of 2021 offers

Point Guard
Shooting Guard
Small Forward
Power Forward
Center
Combo Guard

Wade Taylor

Langston Love

Jakai Robinson

Paolo Banchero

Daimion Collins

Manny Obaseki

Brayon Freeman

Jaxson Robinson

Ramses Melendez

Ernest Ross

AJ Neal

Bijan Cortes

Trevor Keels

Jordan Shorter

Arthur Kaluma

Dallan Coleman

Terran Williams

Trey Alexander

Matt Stone

Jalen Ricks

Class of 2022 offers

Point Guard
Shooting Guard
Small Forward
Power Forward
Center
Combo Guard

Richard Isaacs Jr.

Derrian Ford

Gradey Dick

Gregg Glenn

Lee Dort

Noah Shelby

Bryce Griggs

Nick Smith

Colin Smith

Enoch Boakye

Dariq Whitehead

Aidan Shaw

