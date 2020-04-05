Will OSU Hoops Be Affected by May 31 In-Person Recruiting Hold?

STILLWATER – The entire world has been upside down since the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has in turn put sports all over the globe on hold for the foreseeable future. One aspect that’s affecting teams across the nation, including Oklahoma State, is recruiting.

When leagues started postponing seasons, in-person recruiting was put on hold until the middle of April. Well, we barely got into April when the NCAA pushed that hold back until May 31, which causes a bit of a pickle for teams that have a spring signing period.

Mike Boynton and Co. still have one remaining scholarship to give in the 2020 class and have to try and fill it without having any prospects on campus, or meeting them in person.

We’ve learned over the past few years that Mike Boynton and his staff are excellent recruiters. Since he became the head coach, Boynton has signed the No. 86 ranked class, the No. 60 ranked class that included Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei, the No. 24 ranked class last year that included Avery Anderson, Chris Harris and the Boone Twins and this year’s class is ranked No. 10 with the No. 1 overall prospect in the country.

But how will this in-person recruiting hold affect the Cowboy coaching staff?

“It hasn’t really changed much of what we do,” Mike Boynton told Pokes Report. “We’re pretty aggressive recruiting, you know this. I anticipate that we’ll be pretty busy heading into that signing period. I know that there’s some news out there already, but that won’t be the last of it, I’ll just say that.”

We learned on Friday that Boynton and Co. have expressed interest in TU grad transfer Jeriah Horne. There’s also high school seniors Donovan Williams and JT Thor that are still in the mix. So, with 10 days before the start of the spring signing period, be sure to keep your eyes open because it’s going to be fun to watch.