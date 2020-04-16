Mike Boynton and Co. Sign Top-10 2020 Recruiting Class

STILLWATER -- This has been a fun week for Oklahoma State basketball fans. It started off with a little bit of heartbreak when JT Thor committed to Auburn, but was redeemed when four-star guard Donovan Williams announced his commitment to the Pokes.

Fast forward a few days to the start of the spring signing period and Oklahoma State compiled a consensus nationally top-10 ranked 2020 recruiting class.

Rivals ranked Oklahoma State No. 4, ESPN ranked OSU at No. 8 and 247Sports ranked OSU at No. 9, giving the Cowboys the No. 1 ranked class in the Big 12, as well as the best recruiting class in the modern recruiting era in school history.

“Obviously, we’re really excited about where we are today,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton said of the 2020 recruiting class. “We feel like it’s a class that we put a lot of time, effort, energy, focus into in terms of transitioning to the next phase and the next phase for us is to be really competitive in the Big 12 and then obviously try to put ourselves into position to carry that on into being competitive from a national standpoint, which is the ultimate goal for us.

Mike Boynton jumped on a Zoom call with the media to discuss the recruiting class, as well as other topics that we'll be getting into over the next few days.

“We’re excited. This class is versatile; it brings great length, athleticism, intelligence. We have really good kids. For the most part really good students, which I’m even more excited about; we don’t have a whole lot of at-risk people coming into the university. In fact, I think four of our guys have already even been admitted to school, and that was without their last final grades from this year being sent because they were so far advanced academically. We think the talent level continued to increase, which gives us a really good chance to have success on the court, but we also believe that the type of people that we are bringing in are going to enhance our level of competitiveness from a consistency standpoint for the next several years.”

Mike Boynton and Co. signed three players on Wednesday: four-stars Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Donovan Williams and sharpshooting grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr.

Those guys were added to an already impressive class that included the No. 1 overall prospect in the country, Cade Cunningham, as well as four-star guard Rondel Walker and DFW-area forward Montreal Pena.