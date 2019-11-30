Cowboys Jump into Top 25 for First Time This Season

STILLWATER -- The Oklahoma State basketball team is off to a hot start to the 2019-20 season and after a 7-0 start, jump into the top 25 rankings for the first time in a few seasons.

The Pokes check in at No. 25 in CBS Sports' Top 25 and One Poll.

Louisville (7-0) Kansas (6-1) Maryland (7-0) Virginia (7-0) Michigan (7-0) Ohio State (7-0) North Carolina (6-1) Gonzaga (8-1) Dayton (5-1) Kentucky (6-1) Duke (7-1) Michigan State (5-2) Oregon (6-2) Seton Hall (6-2) Memphis (6-1) Auburn (7-0) Arizona (8-0) Florida State (6-1) Tennessee (5-1) Washington (5-1) Baylor (5-1) Villanova (4-2) Colorado (5-0) Butler (7-0) Oklahoma State (7-0) West Virginia (6-0)

The updated AP Poll comes out Monday.

Oklahoma State is off to their best start since the 2014-15 season when they also started 7-0 before dropping their first game to none other than South Carolina.

This season, three of the Cowboys wins come against teams that are ranked in the top-100 of the KenPom rankings.

The Cowboys had one of their best performances of the past few years in Friday night's 78-37 win over Ole Miss in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, NY.

It featured a stellar performance by sophomore big man Yor Anei who finished with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. He also hauled in nine rebounds and posted four blocks.

Next on the list for the Cowboys is a Patrick Ewing led Georgetown team in Stillwater on Wed, Dec. 4. The Hoyas are 4-2 on the season and are coming off an 81-73 loss to Duke in the 2K Empire Classic. Their other loss came from Penn State in their third game of the season, but one of their wins came against Texas, 82-66 in the 2K Empire Classic.