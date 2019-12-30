Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Cowboys Take Huge Jump Up in NCAA NET Rankings

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Yesterday's 82-31 win over Southeastern Louisiana was the first game back for point guard Isaac Likekele. Likekele's been out since before the Georgetown game on Dec. 4 with an undisclosed illness, and in that time frame, the Pokes picked up their three lone losses on the season.

They fell 81-74 to Georgetown, 80-61 to Wichita State and 86-66 to Minnesota.

Well, things have certainly turned around and taken a turn for the better as the Cowboys have jumped from No. 43 to No. 29 in the latest NET rankings.

As for those three losses? They came to No. 10, No. 28 and No. 30 in the rankings bringing the Pokes to 9-3 as they're preparing to enter conference play.

We've heard the past two seasons from head coach Mike Boynton just how important scheduling for the non-conference can be. Things weren't great last season from a roster standpoint, but the schedule was one of the best in the country.

This season, they've faced one of their toughest non-conference slates yet as they've faced the No. 10 team in Wichita State, the No. 28 team in Minnesota, the No. 30 team in Georgetown and the No. 40 team in Houston.

As mentioned, the Cowboys start Big 12 play this weekend as they'll travel to Lubbock and will face Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are currently ranked No. 22 in the country, and are No. 38 in the updated NET Rankings.

But don't let that discrepancy fool you; the Red Raiders are 9-3 to start the season and while one of their losses came against DePaul in overtime, they beat No. 1 Louisville 70-57.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M: Official Game Thread

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State is set to face Texas A&M in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl in Houston. Can Mike Gundy, Spencer Sanders and Chuba Hubbard get it done? Read more.

Let's Start the Review with Special Teams

Robert Allen

Reviewing Oklahoma State and the 8-5 season in 2019 and special teams could improve.

Gundy Preaches Work and Future in Texas Bowl Locker Room

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was fired up about the future with his team after losing the Texas Bowl

Pokes in the NFL: Week 17

Zach Lancaster

A look at the former Oklahoma State Cowboys' performances in week 17 of NFL action. Read more.

Former Putnam City Standout Clay Relocates to Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

Former Putnam City defensive end Collin Clay leaves Arkansas and comes home to Oklahoma State

The Latest on Coaching Staff Stablility and Possible Moves at Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

The coaching rumors are settling down a little at Oklahoma State, but Kasey Dunn is gone and will be hard to replace.

OSU Football: Best and Worst of 2019

John Helsley

Cowboys season endured many ups and downs

Ice is Synonomous with Intense

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State gets Isaac Likekele back just in the nick of time.

Cowboys Roll to Big Win in Final Non-Conference Game; Get Ready for Big 12 Play

Zach Lancaster

In point guard Isaac Likekele's first game back from illness, Oklahoma State, as expected, beat SE Louisiana in their final non-conference game of the season.

Cowboys Drop Season Finale 24-21 to Texas A&M

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State fought back late, but fell short as they lost to Texas A&M 24-21 in the Texas Bowl. Read more.