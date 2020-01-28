Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys' Second Half Collapse Results in 65-50 Loss to Kansas

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The Cowboys showed quite a bit of life and energy late in the first half as they came roaring back from a 12-2 deficit to get within one point, 25-24, with just a little over one minute left to go in the first half. But, the Cowboys finished the game the same way they started, flat, as No. 3 Kansas ran away with it 65-50.

With the loss, Oklahoma State moves to 10-10 overall and 0-7 in Big 12 play. It also marks the worst start in conference play since the 1971-72 season when the Pokes started conference play 0-9.

“It was kind of mind-boggling and frustrating all at the same time,” said head coach Mike Boynton. “Until they got the offensive rebound with 10 seconds left in the half, we had a chance to get the ball and tie the game going into the half. That didn't happen, but we were in a two possession game at home against the No. 3 ranked team in the country and for us not to seize that opportunity to play with great passion and energy for 20 minutes is disappointing. We have to get better. We have to keep encouraging these guys that they are capable of success and when tough times arise we have to find a better way to respond.”

The Cowboys started the game out slowly, but came on strong towards the end of the first half, cutting KU's lead down to just one point. The crowd was electric, the five guys on the court, as well as the bench had as much energy as they've had all season.

But as Mike Boynton mentioned above, they allowed a wide-open KU offensive rebound, and put-back, that pushed KU's lead back to five points, and that was the last time that OSU was in the game. KU started the second half on a 16-2 run, including a near-four minute scoring drought for the Pokes.

“We just didn't fight enough in the second half,” said coach Boynton. “We didn't give enough resistance from the three-point line and it started with the dribble penetration. We have to do a better job of containing the basketball. They don't usually shoot that many threes, but us playing a zone invited that a little more. We knew the guys that were going to shoot them, but we didn't do a good enough job of covering them.”

On the game, the Cowboys shot a combined 28 percent from the floor and just 11 percent from 3-point range. It was senior Cameron McGriff that led the way for the Pokes as he finished with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting and eight rebounds.

As for fellow seniors Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa, they finished the game with five points and zero points respectively.

"Cam was sensational for us," said coach Boynton. "I'm not just talking about his 18 points. He played the game we needed him to play to give us a chance. He played with a lot of aggression and fought his tail off on the glass, drove the ball to the basket and got to the free-throw line. I'm proud of his total effort for the full 40 minutes. It's hard to lose a game by 15 points playing that many minutes and end up a minus-one in the plus/minus, but that shows the impact he had while he was in the game. We need to have more guys doing what he did for us tonight."

The Cowboys did, however, out-rebound KU 41-40, forced 10 turnovers and outscored the Jayhawks 24-16 in the paint.

Oklahoma State's back in action this coming weekend as they travel to Norman for the first Bedlam match up of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2:00 p.m. on ABC.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboy Pitching Staff In Great Shape Heading Into 2020

A big part of that business to take care of will fall on the shoulders of the Cowboy pitching staff, which is a mix of both veterans and newcomers.

Marshall Levenson

by

Pittsburgh_Poke

Cowgirls' Gajewski Likes the Toughness He Sees Moving into This Season

Oklahoma State is looking to go back to the College World Series and have some new players like Alysen Febrey ready to get it done.

Robert Allen

Remembering the Ten Goes on All Year and All the Time

It was one of the most tragic events that many of us have ever dealt with, but Remember the Ten is something we have to do and do with love.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Finally Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Aggies

The 73-62 win comes against Texas A&M in College Station as apart of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys were in control for nearly the entire game and held a considerable lead for about the last 16 minutes, including holding a 21 point lead mid second half.

Marshall Levenson

by

Mojo52

Cowboy Baseball Preparing for 2020 Season

Coach Josh Holliday and select players met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss the upcoming 2020 season, as well as the opening of O'Brate Stadium.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State to Remember the Ten Against Kansas

Oklahoma State will be honoring the Ten lives tragically lost in the plane crash in Colorado 19 years ago.

Pokes Report Staff

Wallace More than a Silent Partner with Chuba's Statement

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace talks about his knee rehab and the promise that teammate Chuba Hubbard made for next season.

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Lewallen Remains Undefeated as Cowboys Drop Dual to UNI

Cowboy wrestler Boo Lewallen picked up win No. 13 on the season Saturday, defeating No. 12 Max Thomsen in Oklahoma State’s 19-15 loss to Northern Iowa inside the McLeod Center.

Pokes Report Staff

by

scottsdalepoke

Cowgirls Upset in ITA Kickoff by Ohio State in Down to the Wire Dual

In a battle of ranked teams in women's tennis it was the Ohio State Buckeyes that upset Oklahoma State in Stillwater

Robert Allen

Cowboys Likely Won't Sign Running Back in 2020 Class

Two commitments on Sunday may send Oklahoma State since they have Chuba Hubbard returning for next season looking for a running back or two in the 2021 class.

Robert Allen