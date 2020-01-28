Cowboys' Second Half Collapse Results in 65-50 Loss to Kansas

STILLWATER -- The Cowboys showed quite a bit of life and energy late in the first half as they came roaring back from a 12-2 deficit to get within one point, 25-24, with just a little over one minute left to go in the first half. But, the Cowboys finished the game the same way they started, flat, as No. 3 Kansas ran away with it 65-50.

With the loss, Oklahoma State moves to 10-10 overall and 0-7 in Big 12 play. It also marks the worst start in conference play since the 1971-72 season when the Pokes started conference play 0-9.

“It was kind of mind-boggling and frustrating all at the same time,” said head coach Mike Boynton. “Until they got the offensive rebound with 10 seconds left in the half, we had a chance to get the ball and tie the game going into the half. That didn't happen, but we were in a two possession game at home against the No. 3 ranked team in the country and for us not to seize that opportunity to play with great passion and energy for 20 minutes is disappointing. We have to get better. We have to keep encouraging these guys that they are capable of success and when tough times arise we have to find a better way to respond.”

The Cowboys started the game out slowly, but came on strong towards the end of the first half, cutting KU's lead down to just one point. The crowd was electric, the five guys on the court, as well as the bench had as much energy as they've had all season.

But as Mike Boynton mentioned above, they allowed a wide-open KU offensive rebound, and put-back, that pushed KU's lead back to five points, and that was the last time that OSU was in the game. KU started the second half on a 16-2 run, including a near-four minute scoring drought for the Pokes.

“We just didn't fight enough in the second half,” said coach Boynton. “We didn't give enough resistance from the three-point line and it started with the dribble penetration. We have to do a better job of containing the basketball. They don't usually shoot that many threes, but us playing a zone invited that a little more. We knew the guys that were going to shoot them, but we didn't do a good enough job of covering them.”

On the game, the Cowboys shot a combined 28 percent from the floor and just 11 percent from 3-point range. It was senior Cameron McGriff that led the way for the Pokes as he finished with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting and eight rebounds.

As for fellow seniors Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa, they finished the game with five points and zero points respectively.

"Cam was sensational for us," said coach Boynton. "I'm not just talking about his 18 points. He played the game we needed him to play to give us a chance. He played with a lot of aggression and fought his tail off on the glass, drove the ball to the basket and got to the free-throw line. I'm proud of his total effort for the full 40 minutes. It's hard to lose a game by 15 points playing that many minutes and end up a minus-one in the plus/minus, but that shows the impact he had while he was in the game. We need to have more guys doing what he did for us tonight."

The Cowboys did, however, out-rebound KU 41-40, forced 10 turnovers and outscored the Jayhawks 24-16 in the paint.

Oklahoma State's back in action this coming weekend as they travel to Norman for the first Bedlam match up of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2:00 p.m. on ABC.