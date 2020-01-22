Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys' Skid Continues, Fall 89-82 to Iowa State

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State mounted a late comeback against Iowa State, but the Cyclones were able to hold on as the Pokes fell 89-82. They’ve now lost 13 of the last 15 games to Iowa State.

The Cowboys fall to 9-9 on the season and are 0-6 in Big 12 conference play.

Senior Lindy Waters led the way for the Pokes with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range. He also hauled in six rebounds, had three assists and two steals.

He was one of six Cowboys in double digit points joining Thomas Dziagwa (14) Avery Anderson III, Cameron McGriff and Isaac Likekele with 12 points and Jonathan Laurent with 13 points, an OSU career-high for him.

Mike Boynton and Co. is going to have to figure out what’s going on with Yor Anei as he finished the game in foul trouble, four, with just two points on 1-of-4 shooting with zero rebounds in just 10 minutes of action. His two points came with less than four minutes to go in the ball game.

It was a tough battle for Oklahoma State from the jump as Iowa State was electric from 3-point range and on the defensive end. Iowa State finished with 11 made 3-pointers, their largest amount in Big 12 play and the most since Dec. 22. They also outrebounded the Pokes 39-30, with 32 coming on the defensive end.

For the first time since Feb. 2018, Iowa State finished a game with three players scoring at least 20 points, Tyrese Haliburton (20), Rasir Bolton (21) and Solomon Young (27). The 27 points for Young marks a career-high.

“It started with us not being dialed in to [Rasir] Bolton early, he got three really good looks to start the game,” coach Boynton said on the Cowboy Radio Network. “Really good players, if they get confidence early, it’s hard to get them back under control. We never got [Bolton] back under control. Then, you’ve got to shift your attention away from Haliburton, and then he gets going. But I thought the difference was Solomon Young. He gave them another element inside that we just didn’t have an answer for. We tried zone, we tried man, we tried different matchups in there and he kicked everybody’s butt.”

The Cowboys did however for 19 ISU turnovers, a season-high in turnovers for the Cyclones. On the other end, Oklahoma State turned the ball over eight times, the fewest for the Pokes on the season.

The Cowboys made a run late as they were down 15 points with 5:01 left in the game. The Pokes would then go on an 18-8 run from that point and cut the Cyclones’ lead down to just five-points as Likekele bullied his way into the paint and was fouled, giving him an and-one situation with :46 left, but he missed the free throw.

“We’ve got good kids,” coach Boynton said on the Cowboy Radio Network. “They want to respond; they mostly do respond. The challenge is that we need to start better and not put ourselves in situations where we have to come back all the time because that puts an awful lot of pressure on you. Then, you start making mistakes out of over-aggression and we made quite a few of those after getting down double digits. So, we’ve got to a way to get a better start to the game and play with more flow throughout.”

That was the closest the Pokes would get as ISU would push their lead back to nine before finishing with a seven-point lead.

Not to sound like a broken record, but once Oklahoma State synchs up their offensive and defensive performances, the Pokes are going to be dangerous.

Oklahoma State is back in action this coming Saturday, Jan. 25 as they travel down to College Station, TX for a Big 12/SEC Challenge against Texas A&M. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chuba Hubbard: 'We're Bringing a National Championship to Stillwater'

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard got the crowd at Tuesday's pep rally hyped up with one sentence.

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

Oklahoma State Sits At The Top For 4 Star Texas Running Back

At this past Saturday’s junior day, the Oklahoma State coaching staff played host to 4 star Texas running back, Cam’Ron Valdez, who also happened to be the only running back visiting campus.

Marshall Levenson

Tyrell Alexander Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State graduate senior Tyrell Alexander goes in the transfer portal

Robert Allen

Gundy Comfortable at Pep Rally Talking 2020 Run Because He's Seen It Before

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy believes his team is talented enough to make a run at a conference and maybe a CFP championship.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Football in a Recruiting Frenzy

Oklahoma State football held a successful junior day and an update on Cowboys football recruiting

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

Chuba and Amen Together as Cowboys to the End

Running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga have had a relationship since one recruited the other to Oklahoma State and now they will finish at OSU together.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Have a Chance of Turning Things Around Against Iowa State

Game details for Oklahoma State's showdown against Iowa State on the road in Ames.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Make Offers, Entertain Prospects with First of Back-to-Back Junior Days

Oklahoma State football welcomed the likes of CamRon Valdez and Jaeden Roberts along with a lot of other talented football prospects for Junior Day

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Five Expectations from OC Kasey Dunn Calling Plays

New offensive coordinator and play caller Kasey Dunn should add some variety and surprise to the Oklahoma State offense.

Robert Allen

by

Spud the Poke

McCray Catches Trio of Passes in East-West Shrine Game and Ammendola Kicks in NFLPA Game

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray caught three passes in the East-West Shrine Game

Robert Allen

by

CowboyKip