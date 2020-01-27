Pokes Report
Oklahoma State to Remember the Ten Against Kansas

Pokes Report Staff

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State will be honoring the Ten lives that were lost in the plane crash 19 years ago Monday evening in the game against No. 3 Kansas.

Each season, the University honors the Ten men that were lost on that fateful day, Jan. 27, 2001. They honor Kendall Durfey, Bjorn Fahlstrom, Nate Fleming, Will Hancock, Daniel Lawson, Brian Luinstra, Denver Mills, Pat Noyes, Bill Teegins and Jared Weiberg.

The Athletic Department will have the Memorial Lobby, located in the Southwest Lobby of GIA, open all day leading up to the game for fans, or anyone wanting to pay their respects or leave mementos.

Former players, alumni, friends and family members will be in attendance for Saturday's events, which are outlined below. In addition, we will introduce the recipients of the memorial scholarships prior to tipoff.

Here is the schedule of events set to take place:
8 a.m. • Memorial Lobby opens
6:37 p.m. • The OSU Library Carillon bells will toll 10 times in honor of each of those that were lost.
8 p.m. • Moment of Remembrance in GIA
8:07 p.m. • Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Kansas tipoff Halftime • OSU Counseling Services will receive the proceeds from last year's Remember The Ten Run.

Wallace More than a Silent Partner with Chuba's Statement

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace talks about his knee rehab and the promise that teammate Chuba Hubbard made for next season.

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Cowgirls Upset in ITA Kickoff by Ohio State in Down to the Wire Dual

In a battle of ranked teams in women's tennis it was the Ohio State Buckeyes that upset Oklahoma State in Stillwater

Robert Allen

Cowboys Likely Won't Sign Running Back in 2020 Class

Two commitments on Sunday may send Oklahoma State since they have Chuba Hubbard returning for next season looking for a running back or two in the 2021 class.

Robert Allen

Pokes Notch a Pair of Upsets to Top No. 16 Iowa State

Oklahoma State recorded two upsets against Iowa State to secure the dual win over the Cyclones.

Pokes Report Staff

Allen and Levenson Top 5 Cowboys Need to Step Up to Help Create Banner 2020 Season

Pokes Report's Robert Allen and Marshall Levenson each pick five Cowboys that could make a difference in the 2020 season.

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy

Good to Go Unnoticed? A.J. Green Did as a Corner in the Senior Bowl

Oklahoma State's A.J. Green flashed his cover skills for the NFL as a cornerback for the South in the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Cowboys Finally Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Aggies

The 73-62 win comes against Texas A&M in College Station as apart of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys were in control for nearly the entire game and held a considerable lead for about the last 16 minutes, including holding a 21 point lead mid second half.

Marshall Levenson

by

Mojo52

Editorial: When Should Boynton Say When on Seniors?

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton may need to consider a youth movement.

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

Pokes Offer 2020 Four-Star Guard

Mike Boynton and Co. extend an offer to a four-star guard Donovan Williams out of Nebraska. Plus, an updated look at the scholarship situation.

Zach Lancaster

Can OSU build momentum?

It's back to the Big 12 for OSU, seeing a conference win

John Helsley