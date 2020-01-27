Oklahoma State to Remember the Ten Against Kansas

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State will be honoring the Ten lives that were lost in the plane crash 19 years ago Monday evening in the game against No. 3 Kansas.

Each season, the University honors the Ten men that were lost on that fateful day, Jan. 27, 2001. They honor Kendall Durfey, Bjorn Fahlstrom, Nate Fleming, Will Hancock, Daniel Lawson, Brian Luinstra, Denver Mills, Pat Noyes, Bill Teegins and Jared Weiberg.

The Athletic Department will have the Memorial Lobby, located in the Southwest Lobby of GIA, open all day leading up to the game for fans, or anyone wanting to pay their respects or leave mementos.

Former players, alumni, friends and family members will be in attendance for Saturday's events, which are outlined below. In addition, we will introduce the recipients of the memorial scholarships prior to tipoff.

Here is the schedule of events set to take place:

8 a.m. • Memorial Lobby opens

6:37 p.m. • The OSU Library Carillon bells will toll 10 times in honor of each of those that were lost.

8 p.m. • Moment of Remembrance in GIA

8:07 p.m. • Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Kansas tipoff Halftime • OSU Counseling Services will receive the proceeds from last year's Remember The Ten Run.