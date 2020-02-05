Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboy Basketball Offering Free Admission Against TCU

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State (10-11, 0-8 Big 12) vs TCU (13-8, 4-4 Big 12)
Date / Tipoff: Feb. 5, 2020 / 7 p.m. CT
Site: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611)
Series: OSU leads 26-8 (OSU leads 10-2 in Stillwater)
Last: TCU won 52-40 on Jan. 11 in Fort Worth, Texas
Streak: TCU won last 2 meetings
Watch: ESPN+ (Mark Neely, Lance Blanks)
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb)
Satellite Radio: XM 389

STILLWATER – The Cowboys are looking to right the ship as the TCU Horned Frogs come to town for the second round between the two teams this season. The good news is that due to the snow storm that hit early Wednesday morning, admission is now free in GIA. However, the parking rules are still in place and the doors open at 6 p.m.

The last time out against TCU, the Cowboys fell 52-40 in Fort Worth, TX. Point guard Isaac Likekele led the Pokes in scoring with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, but it was TCU senior Desmond Bane that killed the Pokes as he scored 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field, 4-of-8 from beyond the 3-point line.

“[Desmond Bane’s] played well against us,” said coach Boynton. “Pretty much ended our season last year too in the conference tournament after we made a pretty strong comeback. He made a three in the corner I remember like it was yesterday, so he’s a really good player. He’s a senior and experienced.”

Bane continues to lead the Horned Frogs as he’s averaging 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. TCU is also getting great play from guard R.J. Nembhard and center Kevin Samuel. Nembhard is having 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while Samuel is averaging nearly a double-double on the season with 11.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

The Cowboys have now entered desperation mode as they’re looking for their first win in conference play. The Pokes have started 0-8, the worst start to conference play since the 1971-72 season when they started 0-9.

“I would say probably; more desperation, that’s a fair word to use” head coach Mike Boynton said of his team preparing for the second game against TCU. “We were 0-2, I think, when we play them. Obviously, still haven’t won in league play, so I would think [desperation] is a fair word.”

Something that’s plagued the Pokes recently has been communication. After the Bedlam loss, coach Boynton mentioned how the communication was a real issue on the defensive end if the court. Throughout practice on Monday, the coaching staff was really getting on the guys and trying to get them to be more vocal on the defensive end.

“I think it’s more complicated than it seems,” said coach Boynton. “It sounds like ‘hey, just talk to each other,’ but basketball creates situations that are specific, and you’ve got to be able to communicate in an instant how you’re going to execute. Football, I always say, has an advantage because every seven seconds you get to stop and talk about one play and everybody gets to know what they’re job is in that play. We don’t have that and sometimes the game can get going and guy’s actually get fatigued and the first thing that goes is the mental and the game plan. So, the point I’m getting to is you really can’t simulate [communication] in practice because you don’t know exactly what the situation is. You can show them what the [other] team’s going to try to do; you can tell them ‘Hey, this is what we’ll try to do when they try to do this,’ but then they’ll make an adjustment and we’ll make an adjustment and now those things have to be verbalized throughout the action. That’s the part we’re struggling to get through.”

Again, tipoff is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in GIA and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboy Football Late Signing Period: Jabbar Muhammad

Oklahoma State signs corner Jabbar Muhammad out of DeSoto, TX during the February Signing Period. Read more.

Pokes Report Staff

What Will This Class Do for the Cowboys Next Season and Beyond?

Robert Allen looks at the immediate and down the road contributions likely made by the 2020 Oklahoma State football recruiting class

Robert Allen

Cowboy Football Late Signing Period: Lamont Bishop

Oklahoma State signs inside linebacker Lamont Bishop out of Iowa Central Community College during the February Signing Period. Read more.

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboy Football Late Signing Period: Ethan Bullock

Oklahoma State signs quarterback Ethan Bullock out of City College of San Francisco during the February Signing Period. Read more.

Pokes Report Staff

After Two Years Of Waiting, Jabbar Muhammad's Time Has Arrived

On Wednesday, February 5th, Muhammad will officially become an Oklahoma State Cowboy

Marshall Levenson

by

NorthDFWPoke

Hindsight is 20/20 in Recruiting and The Athletic's Review May Have Some Cowboy Fans Lamenting

Oklahoma State recruiting class in 2016 turns out to be much better than 45th with hindsight from The Athletic

Robert Allen

by

CowboyKip

Report: Big 12 Tournament is Moving to Arlington

It seems that the Big 12 is set to move the Big 12 baseball tournament back to Arlington, TX

Zach Lancaster

Cale Cabbiness Has Some Relatives Investing in Orange

Cale Cabbiness, a receiver from Norman North, is heading to Oklahoma State to play football. It is unique as he is the grandson of former OU basketball coach Billy Tubbs.

Robert Allen

For OSU Hoops, it can't get much Uglier

What do Mike Boynton and the Cowboys do next?

John Helsley

Oklahoma State Lands Cornerback Help In SEC Transfer

Per Chuba Hubbard’s Instagram story, Oklahoma State has landed University of Missouri DB transfer Christian Holmes.

Marshall Levenson

by

scottsdalepoke