Cowboy Hoops Offer 2022 Four-Star Forward Out of Los Angeles

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. have headed out west to the City of Angels for this offer. According to a tweet by Rivals' Corey Evans, Oklahoma State has extended an offer to Tre White of Ribet Academy in Los Angeles.

Other than Oklahoma State, White has received offers from Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, SMU, TCU, Texas A & M, Texas Tech, Tulane and USC.

Tre White is a 6-5, 190-pound small forward and is a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He's originally out of Little Elm, TX and was committed to Kansas for nearly six months last year, but decommitted in December to weigh his options and make the best decision for him. It's possible he could recommit to the Jayhawks, though some analysts are predicting he could end up at LSU. As we all know, recruiting, especially basketball recruiting, rarely takes shape this early.

This past season as a sophomore, White helped lead Ribet to a 30-3 overall record and a berth into CIF Division 1 championship game before everything got shut down due to COVID-19.

Here's an analysis on White from 247Sports' national basketball analyst Brian Snow