Report: Oklahoma State Set to Play in 2021 Empire Classic

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Everyone loves schedule talk, especially when it involves playing at Madison Square Garden. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma State has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Empire Classic at MSG.

The Cowboys are the fourth and final team joining Gonzaga, Louisville and Providence.

This will be Oklahoma State's first time to play in the Empire Classic since the 1995 season.

However, also according to the report, this means the Cowboys won't be playing the 2021 Legends Classic taking place in the Barclays Center. The other three teams in the Legends Classic are Northwestern, UCLA and Virginia.

While Mike Boynton grew up in Brooklyn, where the Barclays Center in, I'm sure that playing in The Garden is much more exciting, especially for the players.

It's going to be interesting to see what the team looks like for the 2021-22 season when the Empire Classic takes place. As he's being projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham will most likely not be on the roster. However, there's a chance that junior point guard Isaac Likekele could also be in the NBA by the time the Pokes will be playing in MSG. Likekele quickly developed into one of the most physical point guards in the country and can get to the bucket and score with ease.

There's a good chance we'll be seeing guys like Avery Anderson and Chris Harris, as well as Keylan Boone and Kalib Boone. Although, if Kalib Boone progresses the way coach Boynton believes he will, the 2021-22 season could be Ka. Boone's last at the collegiate level.

Boynton and Co. Offer 2023 Arkansas Standout

Mike Boynton and Co. continue to send out offers in the class of 2023 as they extend an offer to Arkansas standout Bryson Warren

Zach Lancaster

Don't Forget About the Offensive Line, Dickey Will Have Them Ready

Oklahoma State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey talks about his line for this season.

Robert Allen

The Basketball Tournament Announces Schedule of Games

The slate of games for the Stillwater Stars, the Oklahoma State alumni basketball team in this year's The Basketball Tournament, was released on Tuesday afternoon

Zach Lancaster

What Does Bernard Kouma's Commitment Mean for Oklahoma State?

Oklahoma State picked up a commitment from JUCO center Bernard Kouma Monday night. Here's what it means for Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Lands 2020 JUCO Center

Mike Boynton and Co. are at it again as Oklahoma State lands the commitment of Bernard Kouma, a 6-10 JUCO center out of South Plains College

Zach Lancaster

Pokes Report Group Review of "Eddie"

"Eddie" the documentary on the former Oklahoma State hoops coach is reviewed

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State in a Modified Throwback to the Big Eight that could be called Big 12 and Tulsa is a League Game

Pokes Report has it's look at a perfect league for Oklahoma State to be in

Robert Allen

Sean Sutton has the Role of Telling the Toughest Moments in "Eddie" the Documentary

Former Oklahoma State player and coach Sean Sutton speaks about the tough times in the documentary Eddie.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Football Updates COVID-19 Count

Senior Associate Athletic Director, Kevin Klintworth, gives an update on the positive cases of COVID-19 within the Oklahoma State football program

Zach Lancaster

Athletic Department Council Of Diversity Chair Dr. Jason Kirksey Sees Opportunity

Oklahoma State vice-president Dr. Jason Kirksey is working with athletics after the protest of football players.

Robert Allen

