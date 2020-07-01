Report: Oklahoma State Set to Play in 2021 Empire Classic

STILLWATER -- Everyone loves schedule talk, especially when it involves playing at Madison Square Garden. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma State has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Empire Classic at MSG.

The Cowboys are the fourth and final team joining Gonzaga, Louisville and Providence.

This will be Oklahoma State's first time to play in the Empire Classic since the 1995 season.

However, also according to the report, this means the Cowboys won't be playing the 2021 Legends Classic taking place in the Barclays Center. The other three teams in the Legends Classic are Northwestern, UCLA and Virginia.

While Mike Boynton grew up in Brooklyn, where the Barclays Center in, I'm sure that playing in The Garden is much more exciting, especially for the players.

It's going to be interesting to see what the team looks like for the 2021-22 season when the Empire Classic takes place. As he's being projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham will most likely not be on the roster. However, there's a chance that junior point guard Isaac Likekele could also be in the NBA by the time the Pokes will be playing in MSG. Likekele quickly developed into one of the most physical point guards in the country and can get to the bucket and score with ease.

There's a good chance we'll be seeing guys like Avery Anderson and Chris Harris, as well as Keylan Boone and Kalib Boone. Although, if Kalib Boone progresses the way coach Boynton believes he will, the 2021-22 season could be Ka. Boone's last at the collegiate level.