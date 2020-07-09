Pokes Report
Rondel Walker Named Jim Thorpe High School Player of the Year

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Cowboy basketball players continue to rack up honors. On Thursday morning, freshman Rondel Walker was named the 2020 boy basketball Jim Thorpe High School Player of the Year.

Along with Walker, Oklahoma State freshman wrestler Luke Surber out of Tuttle was named the 2020 wrestling Jim Thorpe High School Player of the year.

Walker, a 6-3, 170-pound guard, was a four-star guard prospect out of Putnam City West in Oklahoma City. He was the first commitment for Boynton and Co. in the 2020 class, the first in what ended up being one of the highest-rated recruiting class for Oklahoma State in the modern recruiting era.

His weight was a bit of concern coming out of high school, but I think he proved that his athleticism can easily overcome that. Just this past week, Walker proved just how athletic he was by posting a 40-inch vertical during measurement day.

RELATED: Mike Boynton and Erik Pastrana break down Rondel Walker game tape.

This past season, Walker was electric for PC West. He not only averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, but he was electric on the defensive end as he averaged 4.1 steals per game.

By the end of his high school career, Walker had broke and set not only the PC West scoring record, but he also holds the all-time steal record as well.

While Walker is most likely not a one-and-done prospect like fellow freshman Cade Cunningham, he's definitely a player that's going to make an impact his freshman season. He's also a player that's going to go a long way in helping Mike Boynton rebuild the basketball program and get it back to national prominence.

Basketball

