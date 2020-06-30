The Basketball Tournament Announces Schedule of Games

With the postponement, and in some cases the cancellation, of sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are eager for live sports to be back. While there won't be any fans allowed at The Basketball Tournament this year, you can the full slate of games on ESPN and ESPN2.

The Oklahoma State alumni team, the Stillwater Stars, led by former Oklahoma State guard Bryndon Manzer, is scheduled to start their run towards the $1 million prize on July 4 at 4 p.m. on ESPN against the No. 12 seed Team Brotherly Love.

Team Brotherly Love is, as the name suggests, a team that features basketball players out of the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia.

Should the Stillwater Stars, the No. 21 seed, get past Team Brotherly Love, they'd play again on July 6, this time at 6 p.m. against No. 5 Eberlein Drive on ESPN.

The quarterfinal games are scheduled for July 10 and 11 on ESPN, with two games taking place on each day at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the two semifinal games are scheduled to take place on July 12 on ESPN at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and the championship game is scheduled for July 14 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The schedule and teams admitted have been drastically adjusted due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. So, instead of 64 teams playing at eight locations across the country with the tournament taking place the end of July through the beginning of August, there are just 24 teams and the opening round of TBT will take place from July 4-5. The quarterfinals will take place July 10-11 with the semifinals taking place on July 12. The TBT Championship Game will be held on July 14, with all rounds taking place under quarantine at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Cowboy alumni are led by Markel Brown, who's joined by Houston's Armoni Brooks, Jeffrey Carroll, Mike Cobbins, Thomas Dziagwa, Phil Forte, Marshall Moses, Le'Bryan Nash, Kansas standouts Tyshawn Taylor and Naadir Tharpe, Lindy Waters III, Brian Williams and Darrell Williams.