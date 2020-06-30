Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

The Basketball Tournament Announces Schedule of Games

Zach Lancaster

With the postponement, and in some cases the cancellation, of sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are eager for live sports to be back. While there won't be any fans allowed at The Basketball Tournament this year, you can the full slate of games on ESPN and ESPN2.

The Oklahoma State alumni team, the Stillwater Stars, led by former Oklahoma State guard Bryndon Manzer, is scheduled to start their run towards the $1 million prize on July 4 at 4 p.m. on ESPN against the No. 12 seed Team Brotherly Love.

Team Brotherly Love is, as the name suggests, a team that features basketball players out of the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia.

Should the Stillwater Stars, the No. 21 seed, get past Team Brotherly Love, they'd play again on July 6, this time at 6 p.m. against No. 5 Eberlein Drive on ESPN.

The quarterfinal games are scheduled for July 10 and 11 on ESPN, with two games taking place on each day at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the two semifinal games are scheduled to take place on July 12 on ESPN at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and the championship game is scheduled for July 14 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The schedule and teams admitted have been drastically adjusted due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. So, instead of 64 teams playing at eight locations across the country with the tournament taking place the end of July through the beginning of August, there are just 24 teams and the opening round of TBT will take place from July 4-5. The quarterfinals will take place July 10-11 with the semifinals taking place on July 12. The TBT Championship Game will be held on July 14, with all rounds taking place under quarantine at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Cowboy alumni are led by Markel Brown, who's joined by Houston's Armoni Brooks, Jeffrey Carroll, Mike Cobbins, Thomas Dziagwa, Phil Forte, Marshall Moses, Le'Bryan Nash, Kansas standouts Tyshawn Taylor and Naadir Tharpe, Lindy Waters III, Brian Williams and Darrell Williams.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Does Bernard Kouma's Commitment Mean for Oklahoma State?

Oklahoma State picked up a commitment from JUCO center Bernard Kouma Monday night. Here's what it means for Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Lands 2020 JUCO Center

Mike Boynton and Co. are at it again as Oklahoma State lands the commitment of Bernard Kouma, a 6-10 JUCO center out of South Plains College

Zach Lancaster

Pokes Report Group Review of "Eddie"

"Eddie" the documentary on the former Oklahoma State hoops coach is reviewed

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State in a Modified Throwback to the Big Eight that could be called Big 12 and Tulsa is a League Game

Pokes Report has it's look at a perfect league for Oklahoma State to be in

Robert Allen

Sean Sutton has the Role of Telling the Toughest Moments in "Eddie" the Documentary

Former Oklahoma State player and coach Sean Sutton speaks about the tough times in the documentary Eddie.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Football Updates COVID-19 Count

Senior Associate Athletic Director, Kevin Klintworth, gives an update on the positive cases of COVID-19 within the Oklahoma State football program

Zach Lancaster

Athletic Department Council Of Diversity Chair Dr. Jason Kirksey Sees Opportunity

Oklahoma State vice-president Dr. Jason Kirksey is working with athletics after the protest of football players.

Robert Allen

Cowboy's Incoming Freshman On Campus And Reporting To Boynton And Co.

The Oklahoma State basketball signees and incoming freshman are on campus and reporting prior to workouts beginning June 15th

Marshall Levenson

Check Out Where Malcolm Rodriguez Spent His COVID-19 Quarantine

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez spends coronavirus quarantine at home in family camper.

Robert Allen

Love Continues To Flow For Eddie

Sutton's impact coming into full focus upon his passing

John Helsley