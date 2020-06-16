It's Official: The Stillwater Stars are in The Basketball Tournament

STILLWATER -- After months of talking and writing about it, it's officially official. Oklahoma State's alumni team, the Stillwater Stars, have been accepted into the field of 24 for The Basketball Tournament this summer.

The Stillwater Star have been selected as the No. 21 seed and will face the No. 12 seed, Team Brotherly Love, a 2019 TBT quarterfinalist, on July 4.

The schedule and teams admitted have been drastically adjusted due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. So, instead of 64 teams playing at eight locations across the country with the tournament taking place the end of July through the beginning of August, there are just 24 teams and the opening round of TBT will take place from July 4-5. The quarterfinals will take place July 10-11 with the semifinals taking place on July 12. The TBT Championship Game will be held on July 14, with all rounds taking place under quarantine at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Stillwater Stars were built over the past few months and are absolutely stacked.

The Cowboy alumni are led by Markel Brown, who's joined by Jeffrey Carroll, Mike Cobbins, Thomas Dziagwa, Phil Forte, Marshall Moses, Le'Bryan Nash, Lindy Waters III, Brian Williams and Darrell Williams.

To add some more fire power to the mix, the Cowboys will be led by Eddie Sutton disciple, Bryndon Manzer.

You can either go to thetournament.com to see a full list of the teams that will be competing, or you can go to Twitter and search @thetournament where they've posted a full list of teams.