Eddie Sutton always stood larger than life for me.

And I brushed up against my share of big personalities during 30-plus years as a sports writer. Tiger Woods. Barry Switzer. Jack Nicklaus. Russell Westbrook. Bill Russell. Albert Pujols. Pat Riley. Mike Gundy. Les Miles. Mack Brown. Bob Stoops. Bill Self.

Plenty more, too.

Eddie, however, was different.

It’s hard to explain, especially when you consider I never even covered Eddie’s teams as the primary beat writer. I was the No. 2 man on the beat for The Oklahoman, alongside my pal Mike Baldwin, during some great seasons. I was the No. 1 football writer back then, and what we called the “backup” writer for hoops. Sort of the B Team.

Still, Eddie treated me like the A Team. Always.

Eddie, who died Saturday at the age of 84, stands as an OSU A-Teamer for the ages. If you’re crafting an OSU Mount Rushmore, don’t you include him?

Sure, the competition for such hallowed space is stiff. Iba. Barry Sanders. John Smith. Gundy. Ed Gallagher. Bob Kurland. Gary Ward. Mike Holder. All worthy of serious consideration.

And the list goes on.

But do you know how impactful Eddie Sutton was on OSU athletics, at a critical juncture?

We all recognize that Cowboy basketball enjoys a rich history and tradition. And yet, OSU’s success is really limited to just two coaches: Iba and Sutton. Before, between and since, the Cowboys have scuffled mightily.

Spanning 111 seasons, OSU/A & M basketball has posted 1,678 victories. Iba (654) and Sutton (368) are responsible for 1,022 of those.

Still, Sutton’s impact goes far beyond just the wins.

When Eddie returned to OSU in 1990, the school needed an athletics jolt, teetering on the edge of irrelevance when it came to the revenue sports. Football was in an NCAA probation-infused funk, one year ahead of a winless season. Basketball hadn’t been to the NCAA Tournament in eight years and reached the postseason only three times total since joining the Big Eight Conference in 1957.

Eddie changed that, returning the Cowboys to the NCAA field in his first two seasons and 13 times overall in his 16-year run in Stillwater.

And that momentum and energy and excitement raised the roof, literally, on Gallagher-Iba Arena. Soon, basketball’s success bled over, with the renovated GIA sparking a renewed focus on improving football’s presence.

Where would OSU athletics, GIA, Boone Pickens Stadium and the Athletic Village be without Eddie Sutton’s influence?

Shudder to think.

But Sutton did succeed. And he returned home to do so. And Cowboys fans loved him for it.

And they loved him, just like his players and anyone who saw the man from the inside, just for being him.

And for being larger than life.

Once, I was passing through Gallagher-Iba – the house that Eddie rebuilt – as the Cowboys were getting ready for another practice; taking a shortcut of sorts after doing some football interviews.

I crossed paths with Eddie, stuck out my hand and said "I’m John Helsley" – and Eddie cut me off, saying, “I know who you are. You’re a heckuva writer; enjoy reading you.”

Now, I know the heckuva writer part is a stretch. And I have no idea if he actually read my stuff, let alone enjoyed it.

But he knew me and my work. Welcomed me, with warmth. Made me feel comfortable. Made me feel good, which I came to learn is exactly what he did with so many people during memorable stints at Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and OSU.

Eddie was tough, as his players will attest. He ran some out of practice. He fitted his teams with football pads for practice when he felt guys were growing too soft. He growled and made that bulldog face. And he shot from the hip, never mincing words.

All of that placed an aura around the man, one that discouraged crossing him and commanded respect at the same time.

I could ask almost anyone a tough question and draw their wrath, with not a hint of concern. But for some reason, my perception of Eddie placed him in a rare reverence. And I didn’t want to disappoint him, let alone draw fire.

Eddie Sutton was a great coach. A great influencer. A great father and husband. A great man, despite the humanness that at times dragged on him.

For me, he was and is, larger than life.

He didn’t have to treat me with such kindness. But he did. And I’ll never forget it.