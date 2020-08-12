Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Thomas Dziagwa Signs Pro Contract in Lithuania

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Former Oklahoma State standout Thomas Dziagwa's basketball story is continuing. According to a tweet from his high school, Tampa Catholic, Dziagwa has has signed a pro contract with Sintek-Dzukija, or BC Dzukija of the Lithuanian Basketball Leagua.

BC Dzukija, located in Alytus, Lithuania, was founded in 2012 and has mainly stayed toward the bottom of the LBL. This past season, BC Dzukija finished in ninth with a 6-18 overall record with the season being cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The leading scorer on the team, as well as in the league, was former TCU player Chauncey Collins. Collins averaged 16 points per game in 20 games. As a team, they were last in the league with 71 points per game. Just for comparison, the top team in the league, Zalgiris averaged 89 points per game.

As for Dziagwa, he adds his hot hands and lethal three to the mix. This past season as a senior, Dizzy averaged 9.3 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and 42% from 3-point range. He also shot 82% from the free throw line.

On his career, Dizzy finished fourth in school history with 251 made 3-points and is eight in school history with his 41.1 career percentage.

He earned First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and 2020 and is one of just five Cowboys during the Big 12 era to win a conference game in every Big 12 venue.

Dziagwa will be a great addition to BC Dzukija and will be a lot of fun to watch as he's yet another Cowboy in the pro ranks.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Big 12 Moving Forward With Fall Season

According to a report from SoonerScoop.com, the Big 12 will be moving forward with playing the 2020 fall football season.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

Fall Camp Day 5: New Masks, Pads Delayed, Gundy Delayed, but Football Still Going

Oklahoma State football changes out masks for fall camp and continues work in helmets and shoulder pads.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboys Master of Perseverance, Kye Staley Moving Into a New Career

Oklahoma State former fullback Kye Staley still showing courage in his current career.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

Player Movement Begins Following Power Five Emergency Meeting

College football players, including Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, have taken to Twitter in the last 12 hours and began the player movement to play the 2020 college football season

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboys Slow Down Practice Pace and Watch as Big Ten and Pac-12 Dump Football

Oklahoma State football changed up the plans some with all the developments going on in college football.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Mr. Optimistic Isn't Giving Up, but I Recognize How Dark the Sky is Getting

Oklahoma State football and fall college football is in danger of not happening

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

What A Mess! Plenty of People to Sympathise with in College Football, But Glad Pokes Season Alive

Big 12 football including Oklahoma State alive and well despite Big Ten and Pac-12 ended

Robert Allen

Redshirt Sophomore Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Jacob Farrell, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman has entered the transfer portal

Marshall Levenson

Cowboy Basketball Introduces All-Decade Team

Oklahoma State Cowboy basketball is rolling out a fan-voted All-Decade Team over the next few days on Twitter.

Zach Lancaster

Stephens' Video Causes Some Nervous Moments, but Cowboys the Happy Ones with the Full Version

Del City linebacker Donovan Stephens reacts to his recruiting commitment to Oklahoma State

Robert Allen