Thomas Dziagwa Signs Pro Contract in Lithuania

STILLWATER -- Former Oklahoma State standout Thomas Dziagwa's basketball story is continuing. According to a tweet from his high school, Tampa Catholic, Dziagwa has has signed a pro contract with Sintek-Dzukija, or BC Dzukija of the Lithuanian Basketball Leagua.

BC Dzukija, located in Alytus, Lithuania, was founded in 2012 and has mainly stayed toward the bottom of the LBL. This past season, BC Dzukija finished in ninth with a 6-18 overall record with the season being cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The leading scorer on the team, as well as in the league, was former TCU player Chauncey Collins. Collins averaged 16 points per game in 20 games. As a team, they were last in the league with 71 points per game. Just for comparison, the top team in the league, Zalgiris averaged 89 points per game.

As for Dziagwa, he adds his hot hands and lethal three to the mix. This past season as a senior, Dizzy averaged 9.3 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and 42% from 3-point range. He also shot 82% from the free throw line.

On his career, Dizzy finished fourth in school history with 251 made 3-points and is eight in school history with his 41.1 career percentage.

He earned First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and 2020 and is one of just five Cowboys during the Big 12 era to win a conference game in every Big 12 venue.

Dziagwa will be a great addition to BC Dzukija and will be a lot of fun to watch as he's yet another Cowboy in the pro ranks.