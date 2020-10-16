SI.com
Pokes Report
Cowboy Basketball Adds Two New Walk-Ons to Roster

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Everyone loves a good feel-good story, especially when it comes to sports.

When it comes to Oklahoma State basketball and walk-ons, there's been a few feel-good stories the past few years, especially with Mike Boynton and Co. bringing on a few walk-ons after holding open tryouts a few years ago to field a practice squad.

Mike Boynton and Co. have added two additional walk-ons to the roster ahead of the 2020-21 season, including the younger brother of former Oklahoma State guard Christien Sager.

Now included on the Cowboys roster are Carson Sager and Weston Church.

Sager, as mentioned above, is the younger brother of former Cowboy Christien Sager and is out of Rider High School in Wichita Falls, TX. He checks in at 6-4, 207-pounds.

Carson will be wearing No. 15 for the Pokes, the same number as his brother.

Check out this video of Carson finding out from his brother Christien that he made the team. It doesn't get much better.

As a senior at Rider HS, Sager was named a first-team All-District selection and helped Rider to a program-best 32-5 overall record and a spot in the Region I-5A Tournament for just the second time in school history. He also earned one of 25 spots in the prestigious 2020 Oil Bowl all-star game.

As for the second walk-on selection, that would be Weston Church out of Fairview, Okla. Church is a 6-3, 180-pound guard out of Fairview High School and will be wearing No. 35 for the Pokes.

As a senior, Church averaged 24.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and was named to the Enid News All-Northwest Oklahoma First Team. He also earned a spot on the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-District 1 Team and was named an All-Great Plains Conference selection. He was also named the valedictorian of his graduating class.

Basketball

