Vivian Gray Receives WBCA All-America Honors

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

ATLANTA – For the second consecutive season, Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray received honorable mention All-America status from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association with the announcement of the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America squad today.

For Gray, the distinction marks her second such honor this season after being tabbed as an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press last month. Additionally, she becomes just the third Cowgirl to be honored by the WBCA multiple times, joining Andrea Riley (2008-10) and Brittney Martin (2015-16).

The honor adds to an impressive list of accomplishments this season for the junior from Argyle, Texas. Last month, Gray earned third-team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors and with it became just the second Cowgirl to earn both athletic and academic All-America status, joining former Cowgirl standout Kaylee Jensen.

For the second consecutive season, Gray was unanimously selected as a first-team all-league selection. She was one of just three players to be chosen unanimously.

Gray was named one of 10 finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award, a member of the Naismith Award Watch List and the Wade Trophy Midseason Watch List. She was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 27 and to the NCAA.com Starting Five that week as well.

For the second year in a row, Gray ranked second in the league in scoring (19.3 ppg). Her scoring average ranked 22nd nationally.

Among Big 12 players, she finished second in minutes played (37.6 mpg), third in free-throw percentage (84.1 percent), fifth in assist-turnover ratio (1.7), ninth in assists at 3.7 per game, 13th in steals (1.6 spg), 15th in field-goal percentage (36.3 percent) and 15th in blocked shots (0.8 bpg).