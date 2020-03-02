Donovan Williams Schedules Oklahoma State Official Visit

STILLWATER -- 2020 four-star guard Donovan Williams has officially scheduled his official visit to Oklahoma State. Williams told me that he'll be in Stillwater the weekend of March 20th.

It'll be the first of his three official visits so far as he currently holds three Power Five offers: Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas.

While he doesn't hold an offer from any of these schools - Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon, Texas A & M and Vanderbilt - Williams told me that he's been in contact with them and that there's interest there.

Williams is a 6-5, 195-pound combo guard out of North Star in Lincoln, NE and is coming off a monster senior season. While the season didn't go exactly how Williams would've wanted, he rose his stock dramatically. He averaged 29.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and nearly two steals per game.

What's impressive about his season is that he put up those numbers in just 13 games after missing the first 10 games of the season due to a torn ACL.

I spoke to Williams on the phone last week about his recruiting process and his relationships with Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton.

“I really like Oklahoma State. Obviously, they’ve got Cade Cunningham coming in next year, he’ll be a top-three pick in the 2021 [NBA] Draft obviously. I could really use him as a big factor in helping me get to where I want to be. He’s going to have NBA scouts at every practice, every game, everything he does is going to be watched by NBA scouts. I think I have the capabilities of doing the same thing he’s doing, and that’s going to the NBA and whether that’s in a year, or two or three or four, whatever the case may be. If I go to Oklahoma State, it’s because I’m trying to go to the League. Period. I’m not going there to try and break Oklahoma State records, I’m trying to get to the League, and get to the [NCAA] tournament and win a National Championship. Because with me, [Cunningham], Rondel Walker, Moncrieffe, that could be something special. We could make a tournament run and do something that haven’t done in a while. So, that’s my goal, to win a national championship and get to the NBA right away.”

As with most recruits we talk to, Williams has a great relationship with Mike Boynton.

“It’s really good,” Williams said of his relationship with Mike Boynton. “It’s easy to be close to a coach like that because he’s been there. He’s been in my shoes, he’s been a recruit, he’s been a player at the college level. We talk every day. If we don’t talk every day, then we talk the next day. He’s always texting me to see how I’m doing. What I really respect about him is he doesn’t pitch me. He isn’t someone that’s pitching me to commit somewhere just because they offered me. He’s the type of guy that’s ‘Let the kid make his own decision and let things play out the right way. If it’s right, then it’ll happen the right way.’ It’s not him pressuring me saying ‘Oh, if you don’t commit, we’re going to get someone else,’ or ‘If you don’t commit right now, we might not have a scholarship in the next month.’ It’s never been that. So, it’s a good relationship that we have and I’m thankful for him. He’s a good dude.”

Williams was in Stillwater back at the end of January on an unofficial visit for the Kansas game, and he was also in Lawrence for the second of the two match ups between the Pokes and Jayhawks.

While neither of those two games were in favor of the Pokes, it was certainly a plus to get Williams in front of the team and coaching staff.