Yor Anei Set To Transfer From Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State basketball program took a sizable hit this morning when John Rothstein of CBS Sports announced that the Cowboys starting center, Yor Anei, is intending to enter the transfer portal.

Pokes Report was able to confirm quickly that the report is indeed true.

It is unclear if this decision is a direct result from the NCAA sanctions recently put down on Oklahoma State, including the one year post season ban.

With this departure, Mike Boynton is losing a large amount of his length and height that was left on the roster.

Anei, who is a rising junior, was a solid big man for the past two seasons. He is already eighth in school history with 145 career blocks, and his average of 2.27 per game ranks second. His career average of 2.27 blocks per game ended the season ranked 11th among all active players nationwide, and his 145 blocks are the 40th most in the country at the end of 2019-20.

As a sophomore, Anei averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Anei was still considered to be the starter at the center position going into next year, but that spot will now likely be held by rising sophomore Kalib Boone or true freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe.

This is certainly not the news Oklahoma State wanted today if Mike Boynton has shown us anything, its that he is resilient and can fight any battle.