Play Along with the Pokes Report Staff: First Three Off the Board and When and Where Will A.J. Go?

Pokes Report Staff

It's pretty easy because you get a free space. We all do with Joe Burrow because I do believe the LSU quarterback will go first in the draft. This is first round and a draft year that is not very active when it comes to Oklahoma State, but that isbecause head coach Mike Gundy is getting most of his talent back for a hopeful 2020 season that's start hinges on the success in putting down the COVID-19 threat we are all battling. 

Next year I can see running back Chuba Hubbard, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and several other players, especially Pro Football Focus analytics star at offensive tackle Teven Jenkins being a third Oklahoma State player to join Hubbard and Wallace in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In all, I am predicting three Cowboys in the first round. 

As for our fun game here, check out each of our selections and see how close we came as we tried to get the right order of the first three quarterbacks, first three wide receivers, and the first three defensive players to come off the board on Thursday night.

That is not too difficult. We'll also pose the question as to when and where cornerback A.J. Green will go in the NFL Draft? Also, a bonus question, if another Oklahoma State player is selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, who will it be?

Robert's First Three QBs, First Three WRs, and First Three Defensive Players

First Three QBs Picked 
First Three WRs Picked
First Three Defensive Players Picked

Joe Burrow, LSU

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Justin Jefferson, LSU

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Zach's First Three QBs, First Three WRs, and First Three Defensive Players

First Three QBs Picked
First Three WRs Picked
First Three Defensive Players Picked

Joe Burrow, LSU

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Chase Young, Ohio State

Justin Herbet, Oregon

Henry Ruggs, Alabama

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Marshall's First Three QBs, First Three WRs, and First Three Defensive Players

First Three QBs Picked
First Three WRs Picked
First Three Defensive Players Picked

Joe Burrow, LSU

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Chase Young, Ohio State

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Ceedee Lamb, Oklahoma

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Justin Jefferson, LSU

Derrick Brown, Auburn

When and where will A.J. Green be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Robert's Pick: Fifth round, 171st pick to Houston (Green plays in the NFL in the stadium that he finished his collegiate career in.)

Zach's Pick: Sixth round, 208th pick to Green Bay

Marshall's Pick: Fifth Round, 169th pick to New Orleans

If another Oklahoma State player is selected in the 2020 NFL Draft besides Green, who will it be?

Robert: There will not be another Oklahoma State player taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, saving up for next year. I do predict at least five undrafted free agents.

Zach: I agree with Robert, I don't think there will be more than A.J. taken in the Draft. There will, however, be some highly sought after undrafted free agents.

Marshall Levenson: I don't think another Cowboy will be selected in today's draft but like Zach and Robert said, I do believe there will be several free agency signings reported within minutes of the end of the draft. 

