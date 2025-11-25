2026 Cowboy Commit Carter Langenderfer: 'Oklahoma State was Always Home'
Following the departure of former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, the 2026 Cowboy recruiting class nearly completely fell apart. The decommits started to roll in almost instantly, leaving fans of Oklahoma State football scratching their heads. Owasso defender and Oklahoma Super 30 prep athlete Carter Langenderfer was one of those athletes who committed early but decided to weigh his options following the departure of Gundy.
With his recruitment open, Langenderfer was once again on the market and major programs quickly took notice. One thing stayed true for the superstar in-state defender: his heart always belonged in Stillwater.
"I took a few visits when I decommitted and nothing's swayed me away from home, which is Oklahoma State. Every time I walk into the building and talk with everyone, it just feels like it is the place that I am supposed to be at<" said Langenderfer in a recent interview with OK State on SI.
For an athlete who was dead set on being a Cowboy very early on in his career the decommitment opened up a new set of challenges for Carter. He was once again back to square one but he wouldn't be on the market for long.
"I took one official visit and talked with multiple programs while I was decommitted. The decision ultimately came down to what fit me the best, and I feel like that is Oklahoma State," said Langenderfer.
Langenderfer and the Owasso Rams are in the final four of the Class 6A-I football playoffs and the pressure of a college commitment is no longer on the table. He can gladly put that in the rearview mirror and focus on helping his team play for a state championship.
"It gives that relaxing feeling and now I can continue to put all of my focus on winning these last two games of my high school career. I can’t wait to get to Stillwater and I feel that I can make contributions to the team my freshman year whether that is at safety or on special teams," he added.
With the addition of Lagenderfer to the Oklahoma State roster in 2026, the Rams of Owasso have become a pipeline for the Pokes. They received a commit from Owasso wide receiver Julius Wilson and basketball four-star Jalen Montonati of the 2026 class.
"It will be great to see a lot of familiar faces from Owasso that are now at OSU. Julius is one of my best friends so getting to go to college with him and play alongside him is amazing," said Langenderfer.
With Langenderfer showing his pride for Oklahoma State, it gives the Cowboy faithful some much needed faith in the future of the program. Let the rebuild begin and welcome home Cowboy.