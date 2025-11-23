3 Takeaways from Oklahoma State's Crushing Loss to UCF
The Cowboys lost in heartbreaking fashion on the road.
Oklahoma State lost 17-14 at UCF on Saturday in Orlando in its final road game of the season.
After putting only six points on the board last week, the Cowboys quickly outdid themselves, scoring a touchdown midway through the first quarter. Zane Flores’ rushing touchdown near the end of the first half gave OSU a 14-0 lead going into the break.
Although UCF would respond with an early second-half score, OSU was still in the driver’s seat for a win. Despite many opportunities, the Cowboys couldn’t put together a strong second half and Flores’ interception after UCF’s go-ahead field goal in the final minute sealed the Pokes; fate against the Knights.
3 Takeaways from Oklahoma State at UCF:
The Cowboys are better than their record
While most of this season, it was more than fair to judge the Cowboys based solely on their record, that hasn’t been the case over the past couple of weeks. Against UCF, the Pokes secured their largest lead against an FBS opponent this season, taking a 14-0 lead into halftime.
After holding Kansas State to only 14 points last week, the OSU defense has at least shown that it deserves some credit for improving down the stretch. Add in some solid play from the OSU offense, and the 1-9 record the Cowboys came into Orlando with was obviously not indicative of how they’ve been playing lately.
Zane Flores is making plays
Although this game was much like many others for Flores as far as being imperfect, he has continued to show some guts over the final few weeks of the season since returning. All things considered, this might have been his best performance of the year.
Coming off a game against Kansas State where there’s a clear case to be made that he was the reason OSU lost, Flores responded in a big way after a turnover-filled loss. He finished the day with 124 yards through the air and was responsible for both of OSU’s touchdowns.
The Cowboys are finishing the year strong
While it’s somewhat difficult to find positives in a season where the Cowboys were eliminated from bowl contention before November, their recent play is something to get excited about moving into the offseason. With a new coach on the way in, it’s certainly encouraging to see OSU fight like this despite the obviously difficult circumstances.