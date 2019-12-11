Oklahoma State
So, How Good Are These Aggies, Really?

John Helsley

Mike Gundy played circus ringleader Sunday, proclaiming Texas A&M “the best 7-5 team in the history of the NCAA, in my opinion.”

That’s an attention-grabbing statement, for sure. And it’s a good bit of salesmanship, with A&M – yes, 7-5 A&M – set as Oklahoma State’s opponent in the Texas Bowl.

But what does Gundy’s statement really mean? I mean, how great of a compliment is that, to be the best five-loss college team ever? Some Aggies fans wondered on Twitter if it wasn’t some sort of backhanded compliment. It wasn’t, that’s not Gundy’s style. But it was quite Lou Holtz-ian.

The Cowboys coach even pushed the point further:

“They have lost to No. 1 (Clemson); they have lost to No. 1 (Alabama); they have lost to No. 1 (LSU); they lost to No. 4 (Georgia); and they lost to No. 12 (Auburn). That's their five losses. They are definitely a top 20 team.”

Those rankings were taken from the time in the schedule when the Aggies met those teams. Of course, those spots have changed for most.

And let’s be frank, here’s another way of portraying A&M against the toughest portion of its schedule – the Aggies lost to every ranked team they played.

And here’s the other thing to note, A&M was routed by Alabama and LSU, with the lasting impression from the regular season finale a LSU 50-7 wipeout. The Bayou Bengals are good, really good. Still, to qualify as the best 7-5 team in the history of college football, surely you can keep your biggest games a wee bit closer.

Good teams beat good teams, right? At least some of the good teams they play?

Meanwhile the Aggies’ best wins are Mississippi State, Ole Miss and South Carolina, teams that finished 6-6, 4-8 and 4-8.

Now, I’m not saying the Cowboys have it easy in this renewed rivalry with A&M. It hasn’t been a benchmark season for the Pokes, either. And if Chuba Hubbard and/or Spencer Sanders don’t play, the matchup suddenly tilts heavily toward the Aggies.

But based on what we know today, there’s no real reason to fear A&M. Hasn’t been for some time.

Here’s the story of Aggies football since bolting the Big 12 for the SEC:

2019 7-5, 4-4 SEC, fourth place in the West Division, seventh-best conference record overall.

2018 9-4, 5-3, second in the West, tied for third-best record (with three other teams) in the conference.

2017 7-6, 4-4, fifth in the West, sixth-best conference record (tied with three teams).

2016 8-5, 4-4, fourth in the West, fifth-best conference record (tied with three teams).

2015 8-5, 4-4, fifth in the West, eighth-best conference record (tied with one team).

2014 8-5, 3-5, sixth in the West, ninth-best conference record (tied with two teams).

2013 9-4, 4-4, fourth in the West, seventh-best conference record (tied with one team).

2012 11-2, 6-2, tied for second in the West, fourth-best conference record (tied with two teams).

Clearly, the Aggies have trended downward since leaving the Big 12. Sure, they play in the tougher half of the SEC. But that’s what they signed up for, proudly, so no complaining allowed.

In terms of postseason play, A&M went to the Cotton Bowl, and routed Oklahoma, in 2012. But after that, A&M has annually filled slots in mid-tier bowl games. Chick-fil-A, Liberty, Music City, Texas, Belk, Gator and now the Texas Bowl again. Their record in those games: 3-3.

Texas A&M is a solid team with a solid program and history. But these aren’t the glory days for the Aggies, far from it.

Especially at 7-5, no matter how much perfume you want to spray on that mediocrity.

TeaTownCowboy
TeaTownCowboy

Not very, Gundy's doing it to, 1) build up his team in the event of a win. and 2) to build up A&M in case of a loss so it won't look bad on his coaching skills. They're better than average but if in the Big 12 this season would likely be 5th.

