Cleveland Browns Elevate A.J. Green to Active Roster

Zach Lancaster

Former Oklahoma State standout corner A.J. Green is making the most of his time in Cleveland. The Browns announced on Saturday they were promoting Brown to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

Green will wear No. 38.

New this season, a club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad before 4 p.m. ET the day preceding a game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game. -clevelandbrowns.com

The 6-2, 198-pound corner went undrafted this past spring following his career at Oklahoma State and he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Browns.

He made it through the unusual pandemic training camp and was added to the practice after being waived before the start of the season.

Brown had a standout senior season with the Cowboys as he recorded 49 total tackles, 39 of which were solo stops. He also recorded one interception for 27 yards and five pass break ups. Following the season, Green was tabbed Second-Team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press and honorable mention by the Big 12 coaches.

He recorded the same number of tackles his junior season in 2018, but he recorded 11 pass break ups, including three in the win against West Virginia.

Football

