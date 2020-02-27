Transfer Receiver Dee Anderson Shows OSU Love on Twitter

STILLWATER – Things are looking even better for Oklahoma State to land LSU wide receiver transfer Dee Anderson. Anderson took to Twitter Thursday morning and posted a GIF of Pistol Pete waving an Oklahoma State flag in front of the video board in Boone Pickens Stadium.

While that isn’t exactly a commitment announcement, Pokes Report spoke with former high school teammate of Anderson, Oklahoma State running back LD Brown, after the Bedlam basketball win over Oklahoma this past Saturday who said things looked really good in terms of Anderson ending up at Oklahoma State.

With a transfer, it doesn’t matter if a player commits or not, nothing is official until they show up on campus and start attending class. That’s the case for Anderson; nothing would be official until he showed up on campus in June for the start of the summer semester and workouts.

If he does show up in the summer, Anderson would be a welcomed addition to the receiver room. If you take a look at the receiver corps, Kasey Dunn lost all three receivers that played opposite of Tylan Wallace and Braydon Johnson: Jordan McCray to graduation and Patrick McKaufman and C.J. Moore to transfer.

Anderson, a 6-6, 229-pound receiver, is originally out of DeSoto, TX and entered the transfer portal in late December ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinals. He was suspended at the very start of fall camp this past year for the entire year for, according to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, not meeting conditioning requirements.

A few months after entering the portal, Pokes Report learned that Anderson was on campus in Stillwater on an unofficial visit and that things went very well.

During his time at LSU, Anderson recorded just 27 receptions for 392 yards and one touchdown.

Anderson, a four-star prospect out of high school, transferred to DeSoto from West Mesquite High School for his senior season. He was deemed ineligible by the UIL for his senior season, but decided to stay at DeSoto to help his team in practice throughout the season.

Prior to his time at DeSoto, Anderson hauled in 46 passes for 748 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons of varsity with West Mesquite.