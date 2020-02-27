Pokes Report
Transfer Receiver Dee Anderson Shows OSU Love on Twitter

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Things are looking even better for Oklahoma State to land LSU wide receiver transfer Dee Anderson. Anderson took to Twitter Thursday morning and posted a GIF of Pistol Pete waving an Oklahoma State flag in front of the video board in Boone Pickens Stadium.

While that isn’t exactly a commitment announcement, Pokes Report spoke with former high school teammate of Anderson, Oklahoma State running back LD Brown, after the Bedlam basketball win over Oklahoma this past Saturday who said things looked really good in terms of Anderson ending up at Oklahoma State.

With a transfer, it doesn’t matter if a player commits or not, nothing is official until they show up on campus and start attending class. That’s the case for Anderson; nothing would be official until he showed up on campus in June for the start of the summer semester and workouts.

If he does show up in the summer, Anderson would be a welcomed addition to the receiver room. If you take a look at the receiver corps, Kasey Dunn lost all three receivers that played opposite of Tylan Wallace and Braydon Johnson: Jordan McCray to graduation and Patrick McKaufman and C.J. Moore to transfer.

Anderson, a 6-6, 229-pound receiver, is originally out of DeSoto, TX and entered the transfer portal in late December ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinals. He was suspended at the very start of fall camp this past year for the entire year for, according to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, not meeting conditioning requirements.

A few months after entering the portal, Pokes Report learned that Anderson was on campus in Stillwater on an unofficial visit and that things went very well.

During his time at LSU, Anderson recorded just 27 receptions for 392 yards and one touchdown.

Anderson, a four-star prospect out of high school, transferred to DeSoto from West Mesquite High School for his senior season. He was deemed ineligible by the UIL for his senior season, but decided to stay at DeSoto to help his team in practice throughout the season.

Prior to his time at DeSoto, Anderson hauled in 46 passes for 748 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons of varsity with West Mesquite.

Cowboy Basketball Trio Earns Academic All-Big 12 Honors

Trio of Cowboy seniors earned Academic All-Big 12 honors Thursday morning

Pokes Report Staff

Eberle Showing More than Telling She is Comfortable in Stillwater

One of the best pitchers in the nation, Carrie Eberle is now a Cowgirl and this weekend OSU fans will see her pitch at home for the first time.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Football and Recruiting Notes: Competition Day Final is Set

Oklahoma State off-season Competition Day Championship is set and some recruiting news with Cowboys recruiting some big time prospects.

Robert Allen

Grumble

Cowboys Run Rule Little Rock in Chilly Conclusion to Midweek Series

Oklahoma State baseball uses a strong pitching performance from C.J. Varela and some hot bats to chill Little Rock and sweep the series.

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State Announces Spring Practice Schedule

Currently the team is in the middle of workouts and competition weeks, with the championship taking place next Tuesday, March 3rd. The following Monday, the 9th, will be the first spring practice for the Cowboys.

Marshall Levenson

TrueCowboy

Report: Former President George W. Bush to Throw out Ceremonial First Pitch at O'Brate Stadium

Oklahoma State is set to open the new O'Brate Stadium on March 20 for the start of Big 12 play against TCU. As part of the ceremonies, former president George W. Bush is set to throw out the first pitch.

Zach Lancaster

EXCLUSIVE: Four-Star Recruit Donovan Williams Discusses OSU and Recruiting Process

2020 North Star (NE) four-star prospect Donovan Williams talked with Pokes Report about his senior season, his relationship with Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State, as well as the rest of his recruiting process.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Take Chilly Midweek Meeting with Little Rock

Oklahoma State baseball was aggressive and played well offensively and pitched well to beat Little Rock in a midweek contest.

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State's Design Duo that Recruits in a Very Graphic Way

Football prospects love fancy facilities, winning traditions, and Oklahoma State shows them the future and how good they'll look in orange and black.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Releases 2020 Spring Football Roster, A Few Position Changes and New Sizes

A look at new additions, changes and more on the new Oklahoma State football roster.

Robert Allen

Robert N. Allen