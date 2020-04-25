Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

First Cowboy Off the Board in NFL Draft is a "Buffalo" in Hambright

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- While All-Big 12 corner A.J. Green was still waiting and another former Oklahoma State player in defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, who finished up at Nebraska, was still waiting for a phone call; former Oklahoma State offensive guard Arlington Hambright was taken with the 226th pick in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears. Oddly enough, the Bears had the next pick and took Lachavious Simmons, an offensive tackle from Tennessee. 

The 6-5, 300-pound Hambright came out of Ypsilanti, Mich. and Belleville High School then went to Garden City Community College before coming to Oklahoma State where he started the first five games of the 2018 season before going down with an injury. Hambright did come back and play in the Liberty Bowl win over Missouri. He was a grad transfer to Colorado where he started all 11 games last season and had 68 knockdown blocks, 12 touchdown blocks, and 13 perfect plays on passing touchdowns. 

hambright_tony
Hambright had a solid senior season after spending two years, one as a red-shirt, at Oklahoma State.University of Colorado Athletic Media Relations

In his one season at Oklahoma State in 2018 before suffering an injury that kept him out until the Liberty Bowl, the Cowboys started out 4-1 and they were 2-5 the rest of the season before winning the bowl game with Hambright in the line-up. In the six games that he played Oklahoma Sate averaged 43.3 points per game while gaining 537.8 yards per game of total offense, including 317.2 passing and 220.7 rushing yards per game. 

Hambright red-shirted at Oklahoma State in 2017 after transferring from Garden City Community College where he won an NJCAA National Championship. He was a top 100 junior college prospect and was named All-Jayhawk Conference.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

4 Star Texas Twins Include Oklahoma State In Top 10

Blaine and Bryson Green, both 4 star receivers from the national powerhouse, Allen High School, went to twitter to announce their identical top 10’s.

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Follows OU by Announcing the Plan to Hold Classes on Campus for Fall Semester

Oklahoma State University in a released statement declared the intentions are to hold fall classes on campus.

Robert Allen

Gajewski At It Again and This is the Transfer He Was Talking About Making the Team Better

Reagan Wright, an All-Sun Belt Conference catcher decides to bring her talents to Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

NFL Draft First Round 2020 Sets Up Big 12 and Oklahoma State for NFL Draft First Round 2021

Big 12 has five first round picks in 2020 NFL Draft and could have more in 2021.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Featured in Jeff Goodman's Preseason Top 50 Rankings

It's still early on, but Oklahoma State made the cut for Jeff Goodman's preseason top 50 rankings.

Zach Lancaster

'Film Room': Boynton and Pastrana on Pena

Oklahoma State coaches Mike Boynton and Erik Pastrana do a film breakdown on incoming freshman forward Montreal Pena

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Likekele Stays Close to the Vest on Reports of Staying, Working on Being the Best Leader

Oklahoma State point guard Issac Likekele on future of Cowboys basketball

Robert Allen

The "Other Cowboy" in the Draft Has a Little Bit of Red in His Blood Now

Former Oklahoma State defensive tackle Darrion Daniels talks leaving and NFL Draft.

Robert Allen

Play Along with the Pokes Report Staff: First Three Off the Board and When and Where Will A.J. Go?

Just a little NFL Draft projections to see who has their draft game in gear. This season is not much for Oklahoma State as A.J. Green is the only Cowboy projected to be drafted, but next year in 2021, I can see three Cowboys going in the first round. Try to out pick either Zach, Marshall, or myself.

Pokes Report Staff

by

High Def Poke

Oklahoma State Sends Out Four New Offers To Underclassmen

The Oklahoma State recruiting has been very busy the past two days, sending out four new offers in the past two days, three of them being given out today.

Marshall Levenson

by

High Def Poke