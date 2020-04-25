First Cowboy Off the Board in NFL Draft is a "Buffalo" in Hambright

STILLWATER -- While All-Big 12 corner A.J. Green was still waiting and another former Oklahoma State player in defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, who finished up at Nebraska, was still waiting for a phone call; former Oklahoma State offensive guard Arlington Hambright was taken with the 226th pick in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears. Oddly enough, the Bears had the next pick and took Lachavious Simmons, an offensive tackle from Tennessee.

The 6-5, 300-pound Hambright came out of Ypsilanti, Mich. and Belleville High School then went to Garden City Community College before coming to Oklahoma State where he started the first five games of the 2018 season before going down with an injury. Hambright did come back and play in the Liberty Bowl win over Missouri. He was a grad transfer to Colorado where he started all 11 games last season and had 68 knockdown blocks, 12 touchdown blocks, and 13 perfect plays on passing touchdowns.

Hambright had a solid senior season after spending two years, one as a red-shirt, at Oklahoma State. University of Colorado Athletic Media Relations

In his one season at Oklahoma State in 2018 before suffering an injury that kept him out until the Liberty Bowl, the Cowboys started out 4-1 and they were 2-5 the rest of the season before winning the bowl game with Hambright in the line-up. In the six games that he played Oklahoma Sate averaged 43.3 points per game while gaining 537.8 yards per game of total offense, including 317.2 passing and 220.7 rushing yards per game.

Hambright red-shirted at Oklahoma State in 2017 after transferring from Garden City Community College where he won an NJCAA National Championship. He was a top 100 junior college prospect and was named All-Jayhawk Conference.