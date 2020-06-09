This Oklahoma State 2021 Running Back Prospect is JACKED

STILLWATER -- We've known for a while now that Oklahoma State churns out tough and physical running backs. A few recently that come to mind are Chris Carson, Justice Hill and Chuba Hubbard.

In this recruiting cycle, Oklahoma State is looking to add a couple of running backs and 2021 back Audric Estime fits the bill....or should I say build.

Just check out these workout photos Estime posted to Twitter earlier today.

Estime checks in at 6-2, 215-pounds and as you can tell from the photos above, nearly every pound is muscle. What's even more impressive? He's only 16.

Hailing out of St. Joseph Regional in Montvale, NJ, Estime is definitely isn't from Oklahoma State's recruiting neck of the woods, but neither was Chuba Hubbard.

Through this portion of his recruiting cycle, Estime has received 15 offers and is entering his senior season coming off a strong junior season.

This past year, he carried the ball 173 times for 1,190 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also hauling in 13 receptions for 65 yards and one touchdowns.

Even more, Estime had a solid sophomore campaign as well as he carried the ball 156 times for 860 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With the work he's put in during the offseason, I'd fully expect a monster senior season.