Baylor Halts All Football Operations Due to COVID-19

More bad news for the Baylor Bears. On Thursday afternoon, the Baylor athletic department sent out a release announcing they have shut down all football operations effectively immediately "to allow for further evaluation of recent [COVID-19] positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing."

"At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said in the release. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17."

Pokes Report publisher Robert Allen spoke to a Baylor athletic administrator who confirmed they are shutting down football operations through Sunday. That same administrator said they hope to get back to practice on Monday and that Baylor hopes to still host Oklahoma State and play on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The source wouldn't confirm a specific position group that caused the shutdown, but it's most likely not the offensive line group that caused the cancellation of the Houston game.

The Baylor athletic department has already had to cancel the first two football games of the season against Louisiana Tech and Houston due to COVID-19 related issues. They are currently 1-1 on the season after beating Kansas 47-14 and getting beat by West Virginia on the road 27-21.

No. 10 Oklahoma State is scheduled to travel to Waco, TX next weekend for a Big 12 Conference game on Oct. 17 for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC. Both the Cowboys and Baylor are currently in an open week this week due to scheduling.