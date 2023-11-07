Big 12: All Pokes Staff Big 12 Football Power Rankings

After a chaotic, defining week of Big 12 football, the All Pokes staff brought another week of power rankings.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are now in the driver's seat to take on the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship game, though both teams will have to finish strong to make it happen.

Here are the updated All Pokes staff Big 12 power rankings ahead of Week 11.

1. Texas, 8-1 (5-1)

Though they had to sneak out a win in overtime, the Longhorns took down a solid Kansas State team while playing with their backup quarterback.

2. Oklahoma State, 7-2 (5-1)

Tied for first in the Big 12, Oklahoma State is coming off a statement Bedlam win. They took down Oklahoma 27-24 and now control their Big 12 destiny.

3. Kansas, 6-3 (4-2)

The Jayhawks took down Iowa State by a touchdown to remain just behind the top two teams in the conference.

4. Kansas State, 6-3 (4-2)

The Wildcats played a close game against Texas after getting down big early, but eventually fell short in an overtime battle.

5. Oklahoma, 7-2 (4-2)

The Sooners have plummeted since their win over Texas. They played UCF close, lost to Kansas and, most recently, lost to Oklahoma State.

6. Iowa State, 5-4 (4-2)

The Cyclones took a crucial loss to Kansas, which puts them tied with second in the conference.

7. West Virginia, 6-3 (4-2)

The Mountaineers, after a tough few weeks, beat BYU 37-7 last week. It was good for them to get back on track and remain tied for second in the conference.

8. Texas Tech, 4-5 (3-3)

Taking down the Horned Frogs on a Thursday night matchup, the Red Raiders got back even in the conference and inched closer to a .500 total record.

9. TCU, 4-5 (2-4)

As mentioned, the Horned Frogs dropped their game to the Red Raiders by a touchdown, falling below .500 on the season and even further down in conference play.

10. BYU, 5-4 (2-4)

The Cougars took quite a loss to the Mountaineers this past weekend. They continue to struggle in conference play.

11. Houston, 4-5 (2-4)

In another overtime battle across the Big 12 slate this week, the Cougars took down Baylor by one point to pick up their second conference win.

12. Baylor, 3-6 (2-4)

As mentioned above, the Bears dropped an overtime game against Houston this weekend.

13. UCF, 4-5 (1-5)

UCF picked up their first conference win, doing so over a winless Cincinnati team.

14. Cincinnati, 2-7 (0-6)

The Bearcats remain winless and have absolutely struggled in conference play this season.

