Big 12 Announces 2020 Fall Football Schedule

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- We've got a 2020 football schedule Cowboy fans. The Big 12 has announced its revised 2020 fall football schedule a day after announce it would be moving forward with playing football this fall.

"Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome," said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a release from the Big 12.

The Big 12 announced the league with be moving forward with a 9+1 scheduling model with league play opening on Sept. 26 and the Big 12 title game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, in the event that the season needs to be delayed, the start of the season can be delayed until Oct. 10 and end on Dec. 12 with the Big 12 Championship game being played on Dec. 19.

As for fans in the stands, the Big 12 is leaving that up to the member institution and will be determined by local and/or state health ordinances.

It was also confirmed Wednesday morning by Pokes Report's Robert Allen the Cowboys would be opening the season on Sept. 12 against Tulsa in Stillwater.

As far as the conference schedule goes for the Pokes, Oklahoma State will begin Big 12 play at home against West Virginia on Sept. 26.

Next on the schedule is Kansas in Lawrence on Oct. 3 followed by a bye week. The Cowboys will then travel to Waco on Oct. 17 to play Baylor, followed by a home game on Oct. 24 against Iowa State.

The Pokes have a Halloween showdown against Texas in Stillwater and will begin play in Nov. in Manhattan against Kansas State on Nov. 7. The Cowboys will have another bye followed up with Bedlam in Norman on Nov. 21 and will close Nov. play in Stillwater against Texas Tech on Nov. 28.

The last game of regular season conference play for the Pokes will be on the road against TCU on Dec. 15 with the Big 12 title game being play the following week on Dec. 12.

  • Sept. 12: Tulsa (Home)
  • Sept. 26: West Virginia (Home)
  • Oct. 3: Kansas (Away)
  • Oct. 17: Baylor (Away)
  • Oct. 24: Iowa State (Home)
  • Oct. 31: Texas (Home)
  • Nov. 7: Kansas State (Away)
  • Nov. 21: Oklahoma (Away)
  • Nov. 28: Texas Tech (Home)
  • Dec. 5: TCU (Away)
